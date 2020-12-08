We are already continuing in December, with the new version of Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel. The first version of Edge 89 has arrived, version 89.0.723.0 is now available. A new version with some new features that we will show you below.

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 89.0.723.0

Added features

Added the ability to run an on-demand scan of disclosed passwords from the Password Settings page. Added website permission for cookies and site data to preload websites. Added option to open PDF files in default PDF viewer instead of Edge. Information about keyboard shortcuts included in the Sharing, Copy, and Paste Settings page. Works from Chromium to reduce battery usage with background tabs. Support for Chromium management policy for printing the allowed background graphics modes and printing the default background graphics.

Performance improvement

Fixed an issue that prevented Edge from starting and instead returned an error stating that “the parallel configuration is not valid”. Fixed a crash when booting into Linux. Fixed crash on shutdown when browser quits quickly after creating a new tab Fixed crash on shutdown Fixed crash when using vertical tabs Edit Fixed an issue where reopening a previously closed tab from IE mode would sometimes crash the browser.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug that caused an invisible or unselectable tab in the tab strip. Fixed a bug that caused… the direction of the menu icon is vertical instead of horizontal.

Locates a bug that prevented a central click of a folder in the Favorites menu from opening all of its contents in new tabs Removed an issue that caused a click on the Favorites menu or the History menu button when the menu is open will not close the menu. Fixed an issue where some website permissions in settings were empty. Fixed an issue that prevented the Settings button from managing printers. Removed an issue that caused AutoComplete to sometimes suggest old or outdated passwords for websites. Detection and resolution of an issue that caused a window to resize after a web capture sometimes resulted in parts of the capture not being used. Can be annotated – Fixed an issue that prevented web pages of certain languages ​​from being trigger a translation offer in id Default language of the user. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented certain features such as zooming or right clicking from working correctly in the Immersive Player. Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Speech Readers from showing options in the Speech Options drop-down menu. Fixed a bug that caused videos that are only partially on screen to resize instead of being cropped. Fixed a bug that caused text to be pasted in a collection title when creating a text note. Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause an error when adding price comparison information from the Purchase drop-down menu to a collection. Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Edge updates to take a long time. Fixed an issue where Edge Update would sometimes cause installed apps like websites to lose their icons for accessing directories ect from the taskbar.Fixed an issue that caused the display of an alert that a saved password had been leaked, even though no password had been detected. Resolved an issue that caused School or Work Administration to from the taskbar Windows sometimes causes multiple Edge shortcuts to be created in the taskbar. Addressed issue where moving a window to another monitor would sometimes display the correct size.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or anti-virus software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes view the web pages as Gmail is not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks duplicated after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this issue is to install Edge’s stable channel and then sign in with an account that has previously signed in to Edge. After a recent initial fix, some users still see windows go completely black. User interface pop-ups such as menus are not affected. Also, opening the browser task manager (via shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also results in subtle page scrolling in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disabling the edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes get no sound from Edge. In some cases, mute and re-enable sound to resolve this issue. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.