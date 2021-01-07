Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 89.0.752.1

New year and time to talk about new versions of Microsoft Edge Dev. Version 89.0.752.1 is coming to the development channel, and it’s a pretty straightforward update. The biggest news is for Mac users: Following news of the latest update on native versions of Mac ARM chips for Canary, we are happy to announce that the Dev or Dev versions are now also available. for Mac ARM chips.

Insiders, the first update of 2021 is live now! The Dev Channel update to 89.0752.1 is rolling out, and you can see what’s been improved and changed since our last update on our Insider forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/EK8smxpTm0

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 6, 2021

Adding Features to Edge

Added option to share, copy and paste settings to disable enhanced link copy for links on web pages. Filtering capability has been added to the price comparison. An icon has been added to the Find toolbar on the PDF page. Added support for verifying digital signatures of PDF files on Mac. Note that this feature is still overdue. The hanger deployment is complete.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash when opening Edge. Fixed a crash on launch. Fixed a crash when Edge had an update ready to install. Removed a crash when selecting text in a PDF. Fixed an issue where when selecting text in a PDF it would sometimes crash. Fixed crash when printing something like PDF. A crash at the end of printing. Found and fixed a crash when printing a PDF. The crash was detected while using Web Capture. Changed a crash when using collections. Completed the error that caused Edge to crash at times random.

Behavior improvements

Single sign-on on Mac has been temporarily disabled to correct errors when signing in to certain websites. Sharing disabled on Windows Server. Note that this is because sharing is not functional on Windows Server. Fixed an issue that caused pageviews in Immersive Reader to sometimes appear insecure, even though they were initially loaded over a secure connection. Fixed an issue that caused a monitor with a window to be unplugged to sometimes not automatically move the window to a remaining monitor. Fixed an issue that prevented some buttons in the Cookies Used dialog box from working. Fixed a bug that prevented idle tabs from going back to sleep when an Edge session was restored. We found and fixed an issue that caused some anti-virus programs to trigger a warning when viewing Edge settings. Fixed issue where the keyboard shortcut for invoking Web Capture would sometimes override website keyboard shortcuts. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented websites from asking users for permission, for example, permission to display a notification. Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented scrolling a PDF with touch from working. Fixed a bug that sometimes resulted in selecting more characters than expected. Found what sometimes prevented PDF files from opening when Edge was set as the default PDF viewer. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented password protected PDF files from opening. Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented PDF files from scrolling with the middle mouse button. Addresses an issue where printing with the “Save as PDF” option sometimes appears twice in the save dialog box. Fixed an issue in Mac OS 11 where the timid user interface is sometimes partially obscured by a toolbar. Fixed an issue where installing a website as an app would sometimes display a dialog box that said “Pin to taskbar” instead of install.

Known bugs for this release

Drag and drop tabs does not work with vertical tabs. Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it can be fixed by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.