One more week we have news in Microsoft Edge Dev. The weekly Microsoft Edge channel that allows us to better know the news in which the Redmond giant works. This time there is a new update and we have some new features available which we will tell you about below.

Hello, Insiders! We have a very light week, but now we are offering a Dev Channel update to 89.0.760.0. To see what changes and improvements have been made, check out Josh’s Summary of Changes here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/4KQhYQP0QH

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 12, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 89.0.760.0

Adding Features to Edge

Password Monitor has been enabled on Mac. Edge update policies have been added to edge: // policy /. Support enabled for Chromium’s browsing data lifetime management policy. Added management policy to define preferred languages. Please note that documentation updates or administrative templates may not yet be available.

Performance improvement

Fixed crash on launch. Fixed bug on Mac where Edge version checking would sometimes get stuck. Fixed an issue that caused Edge to open in certain ways as soon as Edge was opened. Fixed a crash when using virtual desktops. Fixed reinstalling Edge sometimes causing an error where it was still running.

Behavior improvements

The list of downloads has been changed to show printed files that have been saved as PDF files. Modified extensions will be pinned to the toolbar by default once installed. Fixed a bug that caused scrolling or playing videos to sometimes tear or stutter on the screen. Fixed a bug that caused tabs to drag and drop when using vertical tabs to break. The issue that caused the missing spellcheck settings on the Language Settings page has ended. Fixed a bug that prevented sharing from working when using the immersive player. We have found the issue which caused an error in some interactions with downloads blocked by SmartScreen. Located what left a blank window open when moving a tab from one profile to another. Fixed a bug on Mac that prevented Edge from reopening after an update. Fixed an issue on Mac where some keyboard shortcuts did not work. Addressed issue where top sites on the new tab page sometimes displayed the wrong site icon. Fixed an issue where search from new tab page in an InPrivate window did not work. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the keyboard shortcut to open the search sidebar to not work. We have found an issue that sometimes prevented Family Safety users from signing in to websites. The error that caused PDF files to rotate with Windows Ink sometimes caused ink to move incorrectly. Fixed a bug when exporting a collection to OneNote. Fixed an issue when dragging and dropping items into collections. Fixed an issue where the third-party cookie blocking management policy prevented users from changing settings when they were set as a recommended policy. Removed the ability to clear hosted app data when closing browser because it was not functional.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it can be fixed by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.