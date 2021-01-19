We come back one more week with the news from Microsoft Edge Dev. In this channel we know better what is happening in Microsoft Edge and it is more stable than the Canary version. This time there is a new update and we have some new features available which we will tell you below.

Hello, Insiders! The Dev Channel update to version 89.0.767.0 is now available! You can expect to see new autofill features and more in today’s update summary on our Insider forums: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/s7OUjPy9ee

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 19, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 89.0.767.0

Adding Features to Edge

The ability to save and auto-complete birthdays has been added. Added the ability to autocomplete to read data such as addresses that have been copied to the clipboard and suggest them as potential candidates for autocomplete when filling in related fields on a web page. Adding Share to … on websites installed as apps. Completed the deployment of vertical tabs. Includes a management strategy to control whether recommendations are displayed or not. Note that updates to the administrative model or documentation may not have taken place yet. New management policy to control policy retrieval in the cloud. Please note that documentation or administrative template updates may not yet be available.

Performance improvement

Fixed an issue where opening an InPrivate window would sometimes crash the browser. Fixed a crash when using Web Capture. Fixed a crash when displaying a tooltip. Removed a crash while downloading something.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Immersive Reader links from working. Fixed a bug that sometimes caused an error when sorting collections. We found a bug that sometimes caused copy and paste items from collections to paste them twice. Addressed issue that prevented Kiosk Removal from leaving the Download Management Policy. We have found the reason why the admin policy redirected Internet Explorer Redirection Mode sites sometimes not working. The issue that prevented websites installed as applications from using Web Capture has ended. Fixed an issue where the Guided Switch would sometimes open the wrong page after redirecting a link from a personal profile to a work / school profile. Fixed a bug on Mac where the media touch bar would sometimes appear on pages without media. Improved interface operation on Mac. Added channel name Insider to Mac menu bar.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it can be fixed by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.