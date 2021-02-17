Second update of Microsoft Edge Dev to version 90. This time the Edge team added two new features and improved functionality again. Let’s see all the news about Microsoft Edge 90.0.789.1.

Greetings, initiates! The development channel update to 90.0.789.1 is now live. For more on the changes and improvements coming this week, check out Josh’s summary of changes on our Insiders forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/tz2Dh5DBQv

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) February 9, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 90.0.789.1

Adding Features to Edge

Options have been added for a simplified context menu for PDF files. Please note that the actual context menu changes are still being implemented. These settings may not yet be functional. Handling policies have been added for Office Quick View enabled files. This controls whether Office files can be opened directly in Edge instead of being downloaded. And for Application Guard Favorites Sync Enabled to control whether Application Guard windows should have access to the same set of favorites as non Application Guard windows. Please note that updates to the administrative model or documentation may not have taken place yet.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash on shutdown that could prevent Edge from opening properly. Fixed a bug on Mac running on ARM where all tabs would crash immediately as soon as they were opened. Fixed a crash when updating a page. Changed a crash when exiting full screen. Fixed crash when interacting with Shopping pop-up window. Localized crash when dragging and dropping Favorites. Fixed a crash when using Family Safety. Found what was blocking when browsing an IE mode tab. Crash finalized when dragging and dropping something into a collection. Fixed a crash when removing shortcuts for PSY or websites installed as apps. Fixed crash when uninstalling a PWA or website installed as an app.

Fixed an issue where uninstalling a PWA or an installed application as a website while it was running could crash or crash the browser. Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash when opening a PDF with information protection. Fixed issues that caused Web Capture to be used when F12 Developer Tools was open to block the tab. Fixed a crash when launching Read Out Loud from the PDF toolbar.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue with vertical tabs where pinned tabs always expand when the vertical tab panel is expanded. Fixed a bug that caused AV1 video to sometimes get corrupted or lose frames. Fixed an issue where external app links would sometimes open in a new browser profile instead of an existing profile.

Removed what sometimes made Edge taskbar shortcuts disappear. Discovered that shortcuts to PPAs or websites installed as apps do not always work. Fixed an issue that sometimes resulted in desktop shortcuts being created for PSY or websites being installed as apps when they shouldn’t be. Locating the solution to the cause of removing or stopping desktop shortcuts to PPAs or websites installed as apps. Fixed an issue that caused icons for some PSYs or websites installed as apps to be too small when pinned to the Start menu. Fixed an issue that was missing the ability to pin a PWA or website installed as an app to the Start menu or desktop by right-clicking its entry in edge: // apps. Fixed an issue where uninstalling a PWA or website installed as an app from the Start menu would sometimes fail to remove its edge: // apps entry. Fixed an issue where pending download items were sometimes not initially visible in the Downloads pop-up menu. The appearance of Favorites and History menus on small screens has been improved. Error detected while searching history using History menu and no results are returned. Fixed an issue that caused settings to sometimes display incorrect sizes when viewing cookies and site data. Fixed an issue where links copied from web pages that were supposed to be formatted with the page title were not. The issue that sometimes caused scrolling issues when using Web Capture has ended. Changed an issue that prevented the management policy for the Hide Primary Sites by Default new tab page from working. Fixed an issue that caused the kiosk address bar change management policy enabled to be the opposite of what it says it does.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it can be fixed by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.