Keep up with the development of Microsoft Edge Dev and this time it comes with new features and a host of bug fixes. An avalanche of new features when upgrading to version 90.0.796.0. We will see everything that has changed with this release.

Hello, initiates! Our Dev Channel is getting version 90.0.796.0 today! In this update, we’re excited to introduce a new way to find History and Favorites. To learn more about this change, and more, head over to Josh’s Summary of Changes on our Insider forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/LttCF7SlPh

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) February 16, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 90.0.796.0

Adding Features to Edge

The ability to start typing has been added to directly search for favorites and history menus when they are opened and loaded. Added suggestions for local browsing history by clicking on the empty address bar on the new tab page. Added friendly name support for certificates in Certificate Picker. Single sign-on enabled for Mac, which fixes an issue preventing some websites from signing in. Improved messaging when certain permissions are restricted while viewing a protected PDF. The management strategy to enable native window occlusion has been deprecated in favor of the newly added strategy to enable window occlusion. Note that updates to the administrative model or documentation may not have taken place yet. Management policy support enabled to control SSL error override allowed for Chromium sources.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash when closing the browser. Fixed a crash when showing the AutoComplete suggestion pop-up. Resolved a blockage when using the guided switch. Fixed crash for Family Safety users. Fixed a crash when using speech recognition. Eliminated the crash when copying something with Data Loss Prevention enabled. Fixed an issue that caused the browser to use a lot of CPU without doing anything. Fixed a bug that prevented Smart Copy from working on websites such as OneNote.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where deleted passwords were sometimes restored unexpectedly during sync. Found the issue which caused the graphics corruption on some websites like Excel over time. Fixed an issue where the print preview would sometimes display the wrong number of sheets of paper. Fixed an issue with printing multiple sheets per page. Fixed an issue where PDF files created when printing a page with Print as PDF would not appear in the downloads list. Changed an issue that prevented the connect button from being disabled in settings when sync or sync was disabled through management policy. An issue has been detected where options or data are sometimes missing from drop-down lists on web pages. Fixed an issue when dragging a URL from the address bar to a collection. Fixed a collection synchronization issue. Fixed an issue where pinning a PWA or website installed as an app to the taskbar would also unexpectedly invite it to be pinned to the Start menu. Fixed an issue where opening a link in a PWA or website installed as an app would not open the exact link, but only navigate to the main page of the website. Removed the cause of failure to remove a PWA or website installed as an app to remove the Start menu entry. You found and removed what caused PDAs or websites to install as apps opening secondary windows, you don’t associate them with the main app window but as generic perimeter windows . Fixed an issue that prevented the price comparison in the Shopping pop-up from displaying at the appropriate time. AutoComplete features have been removed from Application Guard windows with Edge 90.0.796.0.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it can be fixed by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.