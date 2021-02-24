One more week, we’re sharing news from the Microsoft Edge Dev channel with you. A way to keep abreast of the news which has passed the cut-off from the daily Canary Channel and which will likely reach all users. On this occasion, we have few interesting new features in version 90.0.803.0, we will know them in detail.

Greetings, initiates! The dev channel will see an update to version 90.0.803.0 today. Want to know what’s new and improved this week? Check out Josh’s summary of changes on our Insider forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/XdKetxdfj0

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) February 23, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 90.0.803.0

Adding Features to Edge

The ability to customize keyboard shortcuts in F12 Dev Tools has been added. Added support for displaying the friendly name of a certificate when viewing its details in Windows Certificate Viewer. Smaller and redesigned context menus enabled by default for PDF files. Support management policy to control print raster mode from Chromium.

Performance improvement

Fixed crash on startup. Fixed a crash when closing a tab. Removed a crash when sharing something. Fixed a crash when typing in the address bar. Fixed a crash when using speech recognition on Google websites. Changed a bug that occurred when using the web widget in guest windows sometimes crashing the browser. Addressed an issue where tabs were sometimes blank or frozen after being left alone for a while. Fixed a bug that was corrected when printing sometimes failed with a message saying “could not calculate”.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug that fixed a bug in filtering cookies at edge: // settings / siteData. Addressed issue where Edge tabs sometimes did not appear in Windows Alt + Tab when expected. Encountered error that attempting to modify Edge installation from Windows installed programs list does nothing. An issue has been found and resolved where opening Edge via a taskbar shortcut sometimes resulted in a window not associated with that shortcut. Fixed a bug which meant that the search to type in the History or Favorites drop-down menu would sometimes stop working while typing. We found the following issue: Opening a perimeter window by clicking on a website notification prevented the window from being associated with existing taskbar shortcuts. Fixed an issue where newly installed websites or PWAs would sometimes get pinned to the Start menu or taskbar unexpectedly. End of the bug that when using single sign-on does not work for some work / school users. Fixed a bug that occurs when an error occurs while pasting a text note in collections. Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented web pages from preventing users from interacting with other elements on the page. Fixed a bug that prevented interactions with the Password Monitor pop-up window. Fixed a bug that was fixed when the wrong context menu sometimes appears in the Collections drop-down menu. The error that occurs when entering full screen disables vertical tabs after exiting full screen. Fixed a bug where search suggestions would sometimes not appear in the web widget. Fixed a bug where the web widget would sometimes appear in black or white, but the links were still clickable. Completed bug where Password Monitor exams never seemed to end. Fixed an issue where the management policy to configure URL startup restore sometimes does not work correctly when set to “recommended”. The ability to pin a website to the taskbar from the edge: // apps context menu has been removed.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it can be fixed by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.