A little later this week, we let you know about the new update for Microsoft Edge Dev. An update that continues to show us weekly improvements that make Edge a better browser. Last week we received version 90.0.803.0 with improvements when using PDFs and administration tools.

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 90.0.810.1

Adding Features to Edge

Added the ability to drag and drop links on the vertical tab panel to open them in a new tab. Added option to resize vertical tab panel. Added support for more translation languages ​​on the page. The new pop-up menus in PDF are finished.

Performance improvement

Fixed crash on startup. Fixed a crash when adding a user profile. Fixed a crash when right clicking. Fixed a crash when dragging something to the vertical tab panel. Fixed crash on Mac when manually checking for Edge updates. Fixed a crash when printing multiple pages per sheet. Fixed crash when playing audio. Fixed a crash when logging in for business or educational users when they had multiple profiles. Fixed a crash when closing Edge. Removed a crash when opening Edge. A bug has been resolved which fixed a bug that caused website browsing to fail when using a proxy. Error detected that sidebar search fails if too much text is selected as search term. Fixed an issue that prevented Edge from stopping receiving updates while running on some devices.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug where a profile error occurs with the text “Some features are not available. An error has occurred. “appears when you open Edge. Fixed an error that occurred when opening the following favorites in a new tab from a drop-down list of folders in the favorites bar. Improved performance when searching for Favorites. Fixed an error that was resolved when the text of the active tab appeared grayed out, as if it was not active. Fixed a bug where the Downloads pop-up icon was not appearing on the bar tools when downloading a file of unspecified size. Fixed a bug where printing only certain pages sometimes resulted in printing all pages. Changed a reported bug where Edge displays a “hardware” message not supported “on some devices. Fixed a bug that was fixed when the Shopping icon appears on websites, which should not. Fixed a bug where the syllabic correction in grammar tools did not work not. Fixed a bug that caused text to be selected in a PDF and then scrolled with a touchscreen or stylus gesture to deselect the text. Fixed an issue that occurs when the vertical tab panel scrolls unexpectedly for pinned tab users. Fixed a bug where the web widget sometimes gets its own taskbar icon when it shouldn’t. Fixed a bug that caused a PWA or an installed website as an app to open from a shortcut, sometimes causing the site to open in a normal browser tab instead of its own window. Fixed a bug where an incorrect malware scan message was saved on the computer and sometimes displayed when logging out of Edge. Fixed a bug where the extensions menu appears on PWAs and websites installed as apps when it shouldn’t. Fixed a bug that applied to some address bar icons that were hosted in the address bar, even for websites that are not applied when browsing a tab in IE mode.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still encounter an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.