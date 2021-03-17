One more week we have to talk about Microsoft Edge. We’ve already given you reasons to take the plunge and now it’s time to talk about what will come with Edge 91.0.825.0, the new version of the Microsoft Edge Dev channel. As you know, these are weekly updates while the stable version receives updates every four weeks.

Hello, initiates! The dev channel is receiving Edge 91, so you can expect to see the 91.0.825.0 rollout today. To see what’s new and changed in this week’s update, check out Josh’s recap of changes here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/YLXO6XDsAR

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) March 16, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 91.0.825.0

Adding Features to Edge

The ability to read Wikipedia pages using the Immersive Reader has been added along with support for its table of contents. Please note that this is still being implemented; for details, click here The implementation of on-demand password generation from the context menu is complete. Improved Read Out Loud feature by ignoring superfluous content on some web pages. Added admin policy to control if new tab page quick links are enabled. Please note that documentation or administrative template updates may not yet be available. Chromium management policy enabled to control keepalive recovery time on shutdown.

Performance improvement

Fixed crash on startup. Fixed crash when searching in context menu. Fixed a bug where the Explorer Task Manager would sometimes crash the Explorer. Fixed an issue that prevented the browser from launching on devices with certain VMware software installed. Fixed a bug where the browser would crash when pinning a web widget.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Edge to open with a new profile if the shortcut used to launch it did not specify which profile to use. This led users to believe that their data had been lost even though it was not. Changed an issue on Linux where website push notifications were not working. Fun was set to an error that occurs when scrolling does not work on some devices. Note that this fix reverts to the previous scrolling behavior. Fixed a bug that caused some website permission requests to be empty or missing text. Fixed a bug that occurs when the button to switch to an existing tab when entering an address in the address bar sometimes does not appear in certain window sizes. Fixed a bug where duplicate Edge shortcuts were sometimes displayed in the Start menu. Addressed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps open on an Edge Channel sometimes quit unexpectedly when another Edge Channel installs an update. Fixed a bug where the context menu option to translate a page did nothing if the page was already translated. Fixed a bug that sometimes caused window control buttons to disappear. Fixed an issue where the import dialog would not disappear after manually importing data. Fixed an issue where IE mode tabs would sometimes not scale or expand correctly. Fixed a bug where some websites could not be selected when using the pinning wizard. An error occurred when Smart Copy sometimes does not copy all of the selected content if part of the selected area scrolls off the screen. Fixed a bug where the keyboard shortcuts to switch tabs in Kiosk mode would sometimes not work. Fixed an issue based on the title of the web widget taskbar icon window. Fixed a bug where some web widget buttons are sometimes not visible.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.