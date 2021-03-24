One more week we have an update in Microsoft Edge Dev. This week focused on incorporating item sync on Linux in version 91.0.831.1. This is perhaps one of the most requested features by the Linux community and now it is available. But let’s see the rest of the improvements.

Hello, insiders! The development channel update to version 91.0.831.1 is being deployed. Linux users may spot something of interest and we have implemented more themes in the browser. Check out these updates and more in Josh’s Summary of Changes on our Insider Forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/NxSKw3oa1R

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) March 23, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 91.0.831.1

Adding Features to Edge

An option has been added to the context menu to open the immersive reader on the current page. We must keep in mind that this option is only available on pages suitable for the immersive reader. Added the ability to use the system theme on Linux. Includes a management policy to control opening a PDF in safe mode. Please note that documentation or administrative template updates may not have taken place yet. New admin policy to control whether new tab page content is enabled, especially Microsoft News content. Please note that administrative template documentation or updates may not yet be available.

Performance improvement

Fixed an unexpected crash on startup. Remove a lock when using family security. Fixed a crash when submitting comments. Fixed a bug that blocked browsing to some websites in kiosk mode. Fixed a bug that occurred when Application Guard windows sometimes closed unexpectedly. Fixed a bug that caused Edge to crash when closing, causing the Restore Tabs message to appear unexpectedly the next time it was opened. Changed a bug that occurs when websites like Youtube sometimes crash soon after loading. An error has been detected where PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes fail to open. A bug has been detected where the web widget sometimes appears frozen or empty. A bug that required the user to manually reload the page has ended. Fixed a bug that caused URL suggestions when the entered URL contained errors not to display.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug that occurred when the AutoComplete window appears more times than expected per page. Fixed an issue that caused AutoComplete pop-ups to appear in fields where they were not relevant or expected. Fixed an error that occurred when pinning a website to the Start menu through the edge: // apps menu. Localized issue that occurs when clicking a desktop notification from a PWA or a website installed as an app does not open the app to that specific content if the app was not not open. Fixed a bug where the context menu option to add all tabs to a collection is sometimes unexpectedly disabled on one menu when working on another. Fixed a bug where images would sometimes not load when viewing pages in The Immersive Reader. Addresses an error that occurs when printing fails through an extension. Changed a bug that meant that the media keys on keyboards sometimes did not work. Fixed an issue where individual tabs could not be restored from previous windows. Fixed a bug where users with multiple cameras sometimes could not change the camera used by a website because the selection drop-down menu is disabled. Fixed a bug where floating tab cards would sometimes get stuck on screen, even in other apps. Fixed an issue that prevented the management policy to redirect sites from Internet Explorer to prevent the installation of BHO sometimes not working after upgrading Edge. Management policy is disabled to control whether tab freeze is enabled or not.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users see swaying behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.