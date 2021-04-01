Although it’s Easter, there is still some news here, in this case related to Microsoft Edge and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to tell you what is new this week in Microsoft Edge Dev. which arrives as always with some interesting improvements to Edge in its version 91.0.838.3.

Hello, initiates! Updated the Dev Channel to version 91.0.838.3, and includes some item improvements, including a blank F12 console. Head over to Josh’s Summary of Changes to learn more about this and other changes we’ve made this week: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/mhBk29aCzr

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) March 31, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 91.0.838.3

Adding Features to Edge

Sign in and sync personal Microsoft accounts. This is now enabled by default on Linux. The new PDF mini-menu incorporates two new options. When highlighting a word, we will now see an option to search for that word or set it. Both of these options have been promoted from the full context menu due to common use. The ability to open the Favorites, History, etc. management pages. has been added. by clicking on the name Favorites, History, etc. at the top of their respective context menus. Added a setting to control whether inactive lashes appear discolored or not. Incorporated a notification to switch profiles when a website or PWA is installed in one browser profile and we try to install it again in another profile. Please note that this has been rolled out over the past few weeks and is now enabled by default. Includes a management policy to control whether Application Guard traffic identification is enabled, which controls whether Application Guard windows send additional headers to identify web pages displayed in an Application Guard window.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash on startup that would occur if Edge allowed websites to send desktop notifications. Fixed an issue on Mac where Kids Mode would sometimes crash on startup. Fixed a bug that was fixed when Netflix videos sometimes did not play with error D7353. Fixed a bug that caused blocking of text copying outside of information protected PDF files. Fixed browser crash when entering child mode. Modified a bug that occurred when clicking file … on pwas or on installed websites when applications crash the browser. Removal of a crash when browsing to the file: URL ADDRESSES. Fixed a bug where the web widget would not load and show that “something went wrong”. End of the issue where the web widget sometimes won’t open if Edge is not open yet. We have found and fixed an issue that made it easier to use too much memory.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug that occurred when the F12 Dev Tools console was sometimes completely empty. Fixed a bug where IE mode tabs would never recover from sleep, even when clicked. Fixed a bug where the table of contents of some PDF files was approximated. Found and fixed a bug where config pages sometimes do not load or are empty. Fixed a bug when opening certain HTML files in IE mode. Fixed a bug where some interactions with the vertical tab panel would fail when the Find on Page pop-up window was open. Fixed a bug that sometimes caused downloads to start without asking the user even if a message was expected. Found and fixed an issue on Mac where scrolling is not behaving correctly, especially when using the keyboard. Fixed a bug where a notification was displayed to restart Edge to install an update, even though there was no update available to install. Fixed a bug where sometimes an error occurs when importing data from other browsers. Fixed a bug where parts of the web widget sometimes become invisible when changing browser profile or theme. Fixed a bug where some parts of web pages would sometimes not display or function properly. Fixed a bug that caused permission requests for some websites to appear too small or cut off. We found a bug where the shopping drop-down menu sometimes did not open. Fixed a bug where vertical tabs would sometimes forget their collapsed state after switching between portrait and landscape mode.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still encounter an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.