There is still an expected update for Microsoft Edge Dev. Like every week, we have an appointment with the update of the increasingly popular browser. Microsoft Edge has once again an update on the Dev Channel reaching version 91.0.845.2 and there is some news to tell you.

Greetings, initiates! Dev Channel update to 91.0.845.2 is now available! This update includes improvements such as the ability to select multiple passwords on Edge: // settings / passwords. To learn more about this and other changes we’ve made, head over to the forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/JwbbX3rycS

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) April 7, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 91.0.845.2

Adding Features to Edge

Added ability to select and delete multiple passwords at once from edge: // settings / passwords. Including the feature to quickly switch between two windows on Mac via a keyboard shortcut. This is already available in Windows via the Alt + Tab shortcut. Incorporated a new certificate manager in the configuration area on Linux. Created a message explaining that vertical windows cannot be minimized in IE mode.

Performance improvement

Fixed sudden shutdown on Mac. Addressed some unexpected closures when closing the browser. Fixed crash when browsing to certain websites. Fixed an unexpected crash when opening menus from the download menu. Fixed an issue where when accessing with our personal Microsoft account, when checking it, the browser would close on Linux.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug where synchronization sometimes failed with error code NETWORK_CONNECTION_UNAVAILABLE (ERR_SSL_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED). Fixed a bug when sometimes an error occurs when logging into certain websites. We found a bug preventing some videos from playing. Addressed some issues that sometimes prevented Application Guard windows from opening. Fixed a bug that triggered when extensions installed via admin policies sometimes failed to install. An error occurred in the Windows Start menu, in several perimeter shortcuts. Fixed a bug that caused some pop-up such as website permission request or cut download menu to appear or with unexpected scrollbars to view all content. Changed a bug that prevented web capture area selection from working on some websites. Fixed an issue where disabling standalone IE and then browsing to a site configured to open in standalone IE would sometimes result in an infinite loop of pop-ups saying “this action is restricted”. Fixed a bug where the button to enter Kids mode was sometimes missing in the profile drop-down menu. Web capture temporarily disabled on Linux.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still encounter an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users see swaying behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is probably related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling.