The Microsoft Edge team is back with a new cumulative update on the Dev channel. An update that confirms the full deployment of the password monitor, this option to know when a password has been hacked.

Hello, insiders! The development channel update to version 91.0.852.0 is now live. We’ve changed and improved a lot this week, so be sure to head over to Josh’s Summary of Changes on our Insider forums to see what we’ve done: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/ xZPnS958FH

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) April 13, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 91.0.852.0

Adding Features to Edge

Added the possibility to open the History, Favorites, Downloads and others page by clicking with the middle mouse button or Ctrl + Click on their respective accesses or on the menu buttons. A button has been added to the main comments area for attaching files. This was previously present, but hidden in the diagnostic data link. The password monitor has finished displaying. Discounts have been incorporated where available at the time of purchase. Chromium management policy enabled to control homepage import settings. This controls whether importing data from another browser includes importing startup settings.

Performance improvement

Fixed some issues when opening the browser. Fixed an unexpected shutdown when closing the browser. Fixed a crash when some websites asked permission for certain things like location. Fixed a crash when performing a web search. Addressed issue when opening a PWA or website installed as an app that closed the browser. Resolved an unexpected shutdown on Mac when viewing the edge: // settings / help page. Changed a crash when submitting comments. A crash that occurred while deleting a profile has ended. Found and fixed an issue where some websites were causing unexpected shutdowns. Eliminated an unexpected closing when writing on some websites. Issue localized after shutdown when interacting with Downloads page in an InPrivate window. Fixed an issue where, when attempting to open items from collections in an InPrivite window, disabling in policies caused an unexpected close. An issue has been detected: Adding too many tabs to a collection would crash the panel.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug where edge: // settings / importData was sometimes empty. Fixed an issue on Mac where the download management page would not load. Fixed a bug that caused the browser to reopen immediately after closing. Fixed a bug where disabling the browser from the system audio mixer would sometimes cause it to remain silent even after waking it up. Fixed a bug that prevented Parental Controls users from signing in to websites that should have been allowed. Fixed a bug where various “browser not responding” dialogs would sometimes persist even after closing or restarting Edge. Fixed a bug where all passwords are displayed as filtered instead of only those that have been filtered. Addresses an issue where the browser sometimes does not reopen automatically after a manual restart to apply an update from edge: // settings / help. An error was detected in which many PMA files were generated and not deleted. Fixed bug when Read Out Loud sometimes did not work on PDF files. Changed a bug that was fixed when reading aloud does not work when the browser was displayed in certain languages. A bug has been detected in 360 ° videos on YouTube which sometimes do not work. Fixed a bug that was recorded on some websites on older devices. An error that occurred on tabs between windows that have tabs in different orientations (horizontal vs vertical) has been completed. An issue was detected which meant that the Vertical Tabs panel could be resized. Fixed a bug where websites pinned to the taskbar would sometimes not show the correct window preview or favicon when the mouse hovered over the taskbar icon when the pinned site was open. Fixed an issue where the context menu option to find highlighted text would sometimes not display correctly. Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred when dragging and dropping items into a collection failed. Found the bug where when the Search within page pop-up can sometimes cover the address bar pop-up. Fixed a bug where Micro Feedback requests are sometimes available, even if the admin policy was disabled. Management policy disabled to run all Flash components. Now that Flash has been removed, it no longer makes sense.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge indicator: // flags / # edge-