This week, the first version of Microsoft Edge 92 hit the Dev channel. We have already told you about some improvements in this version of Microsoft Edge and after the 91.0.852.0 update we are moving to the next version. Let’s see what’s new in this update.

Hello, Insiders, and thank you for your patience this week! Dev Channel version 92.0.873.1 is now live. As this is the first iteration of Edge 92 in our Dev channel, not much has changed, but Josh is reviewing what was in this week’s summary of changes here: https://t.co / u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/AyaWL6FZhQ

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 92.0.873.1

Adding Features to Edge

Support enabled for a Chromium management policy to control whether unrestricted access to the shared bay buffer is allowed. A management policy has been activated from Chromium to control the Headless mode.

Performance improvement

Fixed a bug where it would crash randomly on some websites. Fixed a crash when playing some videos. Removed a crash when submitting comments. Fixed a bug that prevented a management window such as history from opening multiple times via a keyboard shortcut that sometimes opened the pop-up multiple times or crashed the browser. Fixed a bug where the browser would crash and could not navigate anywhere if multiple independent user accounts were simultaneously logged into the device. Changed a bug that occurred when using Web Capture or Smart Copy sometimes caused the browser to crash. Located a bug that occurs when using controls such as drop-down menus on web pages sometimes blocks them.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where the admin policy and settings to disable the reveal password button in password fields on web pages were not working. Fixed a bug that occurred when the Go to intranet site for a single word entry in the address bar management policy did not work. Fixed a bug that meant that changes made to saved passwords would sometimes not sync. Changed a bug that occurs when notes or comments in collections are out of sync with the rest of the content. An error occurred while opening bookmarks from the bookmarks administration page. Fixed a bug that caused the Restore Tabs message to appear unexpectedly after opening the browser. Fixed bug where selecting all text in a PDF sometimes did not select all text. Localized and eliminated an issue that sometimes prevented the Vertical Tabs panel from collapsing. Fixed a bug that occurred when importing data from another browser sometimes did not import all items. Fixed an error that occurred when Windows taskbar images were previewing thumbnails and were not correct. Fixed a bug that occurs when you click the taskbar shortcuts of pinned websites or websites installed as apps that sometimes open a window with a separate taskbar icon instead of attach the window to the existing one. Fixed a bug where the math help app would sometimes not load. Fixed a bug where the web widget was sometimes black or white. Fixed a bug where suspended tabs would not go out of this state. Fixed a bug where the back / forward navigation buttons would sometimes not work in Kids mode.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still encounter an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge indicator: // flags / # edge-