One more week we have to talk about Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel. Although the most important news is really the arrival of the Beta version on Linux and the arrival in turn of version 91. Also, due to some problems, this week’s Linux version will come a little more. late. We will see all the new features and changes in this version.

Hello, initiates! Dev Channel version 92.0.884.2 is live today! This week’s update is smaller and without big changes, but Linux will be delayed. Josh talks about this and the other changes in this week’s Summary of Changes on our Insider forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/jjYWC5e3Ht

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 92.0.884.2

Adding Features to Edge

Added the ability for Edge to remember the profile we use for each website. Added options Fit to page and Print at current size when printing.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash when performing a web search. Fixed crash when writing web pages. Fixed a crash when closing the browser. Fixed crash when playing some DRM protected videos. Localized an error that occurred while opening a PWA or website installed as an app when there is no browser window sometimes crashes the browser. Removed a crash when importing data from another browser. Changed a crash when typing in the address bar in InPrivate windows. Fixed a crash when adding a page to a new collection. Fixed a bug where uninstalling or disabling extensions shortly after opening the browser could cause a crash. A crash has been detected and fixed when using assistive technologies such as screen readers. The blockage when viewing certain settings in guest windows has ended.

Behavior improvements

Fixed a bug that caused some videos to consume too much memory by the GPU process. Fixed a bug that caused some pop-ups such as permission requests to be blank. Fixed a bug where a configuration search left the configuration page empty. We found a bug where removing search providers sometimes unexpectedly disables other features. A bug caused keyboard shortcuts to open in Favorites, History, etc. Sometimes they don’t work when used from PWA or websites installed as apps. Fixed a bug where importing data from other browsers would sometimes duplicate with existing data. Fixed an error that occurred when changing the default search engine in settings. Fixed a bug where some settings pages did not work properly in Kids mode. Fixed an issue on Mac where the “Allow single sign-on for work or school sites with this profile” setting was not working.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still encounter an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users see swaying behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling