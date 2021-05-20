We are talking about Microsoft Edge again and in this case the Dev development channel. Like every week there is some news that we have seen in the Canary channel before and this time they are reaching the Dev channel. Following this week’s update 92.0.884.2 comes the ability to hide the title bar in the vertical tab layout. Let’s see what new features are coming in this week.

Hello, Insiders! The development channel update to 92.0.891.1 is now live. This week we’re talking about a lot of improved and changed stuff, so be sure to check out the summary of changes on our Insider forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/k7ZRUDKYDy

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) May 18, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 92.0.891.1

Adding Features to Edge

A dark gray theme has been added to Immersive Reader. Added a setting to enable or disable vertical tabs in all currently open windows. A built-in setting to hide the title bar when tabs are in portrait mode. End of the implementation of the integration of Microsoft Rewards in the Account button. Including support for storing anchor state from the History and Downloads menus (storing pin state in general is always controlled from a flag).

Performance improvement

Fixed an issue on Mac where dragging a tab on a window would sometimes crash the browser. Fixed a crash when launching on Mac. Addressed an issue on Mac where the browser sometimes would not open if multiple profiles were present. A crash has been removed when using shopping functions. Fixed a bug where some websites were not installed as apps. Fixed crash when using tabs in IE mode.

Behavior improvements

Improved cookie usage dialog. Fixed an issue where tabs are sometimes not restored after forcibly closing the browser by a computer restart initiated by Windows Update. Fixed a bug that caused some site data to be deleted when the browser was closed due to the setting being enabled, even though those sites were on the exceptions list and therefore should have been preserved. Fixed a bug where searching for settings would sometimes cause the Settings page to be empty. Found and fixed an issue on Mac where parts of the full screen UI were unresponsive to input. Found and fixed a bug where sometimes videos were not scaled or sized correctly. Fixed an issue where the search sidebar could not be closed. Fixed bug where PWAs or websites installed as apps installed in multiple profiles sometimes have multiple shortcuts in the taskbar instead of just one. Fixed a bug which meant that websites installed as apps sometimes did not have icons in their shortcuts when they should. Fixed a bug that affected changing copy and paste settings that did not affect content that was already on the clipboard. Changed a bug where the tooltip was sometimes misplaced. A bug was detected where the profile image on the profile settings page was sometimes not visible. Fixed a bug where pages that open when first opened sometimes change unexpectedly. We found a bug that prevented certain websites from being blocked that should not be seen when Family Safety is enabled. Fixed an issue in kiosk mode where the browser would never reset after an allocated period of time if the current page is in IE mode.

Known bugs for this release

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still encounter an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors such as Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will fix it. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may sometimes see web pages like Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is probably related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling