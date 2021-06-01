A new update is coming in the weekly release of Microsoft Edge Dev and it’s packed with news. The Edge team seems to want to finalize the details of version 92 and after version 92.0.891.1 we leave room for the new version 92.0.902.2.

Hi Insiders! We’re back this week with the Dev Channel update to 92.0.902.2. We have a new flag for those who want Immersive Reader to load immediately on sites. Josh explains this, along with the new features and improvements, in this week’s summary of changes here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/wRB6JvoV28

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) June 1, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 92.0.902.2

Adding Features to Edge

A feature flag has been added to automatically enter the immersive reader when navigating to an eligible page. Improved menu … in PWA and websites installed as apps to show only relevant options. New extension menu, smart history search and price history have been completed. The option to pin the Favorites, History, etc. menus is enabled by default. and remember this state, as well as the Collections pop-up menu. Added management policies to control if the SSO setting of the AAD website with this profile is enabled, the default setting for automatic HTTPS, whether Internet Explorer integration is allowed to reload in IE mode, expiration of the list of local Internet Explorer integration sites in days and whether local browser data sharing is enabled, which controls how Edge shares local user data with the Windows Search Indexer. Note that the documentation and administrative template updates may not have taken place yet.

Performance improvement

Fixed an issue where new tabs would crash as soon as they were opened. Fixed an issue where browsing to certain websites would sometimes crash the browser. Resolved an issue where entering a password field would sometimes crash the browser. Fixed a crash when closing a tab. Fixed an issue on Mac where closing a tab would sometimes crash the browser. Locating the reason for a crash when opening InPrivate windows. Resolved a crash when installing a PWA or website as an app. Fixed a crash with Smart Copy or Web Capture. Changed an issue where opening items in a collection sometimes causes the browser to crash. Fixed an issue where searching for a setting would sometimes crash the Settings page. Fixed issue on Mac where searching for settings causes the Settings page to go blank. I found the issue where the Settings page to show all permissions for a given website is empty. Removed a crash when opening the browser. Fixed an issue where AV1 videos sometimes did not work.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where some videos, like on Amazon, would not play with a “video not available” error. Fixed an issue where recent tabs are not restored via ctrl + shift + T if a PWA or website installed as an app was recently closed. Addresses an issue where the Restore Tabs dialog box after unexpected browser exit sometimes appears if certain extensions are installed. Addresses an issue where the default cookie settings management policy unexpectedly disables settings to block third-party cookies. I found the problem on Linux where the sync is not working. Fixed an issue with synchronization of favorites. Fixed an issue where printing multiple times sometimes fails. Fixed an issue where the History pop-up sometimes scrolls or unexpectedly goes blank. Fixed an issue where new windows could not be opened from the shortcut list. Fixed an issue where the tooltip would sometimes crash on the screen. Fixed an issue where the tracker list in the Site Info pop-up was empty. Fixed an issue where corrupted extensions could not be repaired. Fixed an issue where bookmarks imported from another browser were sometimes not organized correctly. Addresses an issue with importing certain types of data from other browsers. Fixed an issue where the “Switch to this tab” button in the address bar drop-down list sometimes goes to the wrong tab. Addresses an issue where Web Capture or Smart Copy does not scroll automatically when selecting content. Fixed an issue on Mac where keyboard shortcuts sometimes had missing or incorrect symbols. Fixed an issue where a certain UI, such as the New Tab button, would unexpectedly display in red. The administration policy has been deprecated to control whether Internet Explorer integration testing is allowed. The management policy to enable Sha 1 for local anchors is obsolete. Kids mode has been disabled on Linux.

Known bugs for this version

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in these cases updating this software will fix it. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also causes subtle page scrolling in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is unwanted, we can turn it off temporarily. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling