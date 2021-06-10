The first version of Microsoft Edge 93 is coming to the Dev channel. After going through countless builds of build 92 and the latest being 92.0.902.2 which arrived last week. Now comes version 93.0.910.5 with some very interesting new features. We’ll see everything that comes to Edge.

Greetings, initiates! The Dev Channel is getting Edge 93 today, and you should see version 93.0.910.5 soon. Josh reviews what’s new and improved this week on our Insiders forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/57Z2wzzkab

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) June 9, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 93.0.910.5

Adding Features to Edge

A button has been built into Mac that will appear directly on some videos to allow users to enter PiP (Picture in Picture) mode. Added the ability on the Mac to use fingerprint authentication to allow password display or autocomplete. Added Share option in menu … on PWAs and websites installed as apps. Improved ink latency.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash when browsing to a website. Fixed a crash when using the profile selector in PWA. Fixed a crash when using Google Meet.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where some settings pages are empty. Fixed an issue where the Immersive Player toolbar was sometimes empty. Fixed an issue where toolbar icons with text bubbles, for example extension buttons, were truncated or only partially visible. Changed an issue where pinning a website to the taskbar sometimes failed. Fixed an issue where system notifications for websites would sometimes not appear. Fixed an issue where the Save / Save As buttons in the Downloads pop-up window did not display correctly in some languages. Fixed an issue on Mac where opening a new tab would sometimes not scroll the vertical tab panel to make the newly opened tab visible. Fixed an issue where irrelevant data is saved via autocomplete. Fixed an issue where user-installed fonts would sometimes not display correctly. Fixed an issue where Guided Switch settings for specific websites were sometimes not being honored.

Known bugs for this version

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will fix it. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also causes subtle page scrolling in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is unwanted, we can turn it off temporarily. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling