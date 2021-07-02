One more week comes a new update for Microsoft Edge in the Dev channel. This time with the groups of tabs and the integration of the collections that we will see below. Last week, with the release of Windows 11, we couldn’t cover the update, however, we went back to our old ways of bringing you the news for version 93.0.933.1. We’ll see everything that comes to Edge.

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 93.0.933.1.

Adding Features to Edge

The tab groups enabled by default have been enabled. The ability to add a tab group to a collection and open the contents of a collection in a tab group has been added. Added a management policy to control the list of Internet Explorer integration cloud sites to use. Note that updates to administrative models and documentation may not have taken place yet. Access enabled by default for manual tracking data in Web XR scenarios.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash when closing a tab. Fixed a crash when opening tabs. Fixed a crash when closing tabs in IE mode. Fixed crash on startup. Fixed a crash on Mac when using context menus in collections. Fixed a crash when interacting with AutoComplete pop-ups. Removed a crash when using the search bar on the page. Changed a crash when submitting comments. A crash was completed when closing the Web Widget. Found and fixed a crash in Windows 7 when using PWA.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where the new tab page would sometimes not load. Found and fixed an issue on Mac and Linux where parameters are empty when looking for something. Fixed an issue where the Cookies and Site Data page in Settings is empty. Fixed an issue where passwords are not sorted correctly in settings. Fixed an issue where USB device permissions were not showing in the Site Info pop-up menu. Fixed an issue where collections would not sync and get stuck in a “Sync …” state. Changed an issue where the Site Info dialog box was too large. Fixed an issue where the Shopping drop-down icon would sometimes get stuck and couldn’t be closed. Found and fixed an issue where the X for exiting a full screen video sometimes does not appear when it should. Fixed an issue where InPrivate was sometimes available when it shouldn’t be when using Family Safety. Fixed an issue where the button to exit Kids Mode was not working. Fixed an issue that resulted in the price comparison being triggered for insignificant savings amounts.

Known bugs for this version

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will fix it. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also causes subtle page scrolling in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is probably related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is unwanted, we can turn it off temporarily. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling