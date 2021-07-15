One more week comes a new update for Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel. This time with the new visual for Windows 11 that we had already anticipated. After receiving version 93.0.933.1. We are going to see everything that happens to Edge in its version 93.0.946.1.

Greetings, initiates! Dev Channel update to 93.0.946.1 is now available! You can expect to see the title bar now available as a setting and fixes, including blank settings pages. You can read about it and more on our Insider Forums here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/JUHuJFSOaw

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 93.0.946.1

Adding Features to Edge

Added the ability to download card information from a web page to your Microsoft account to sync across all devices. Please note that this is currently only available in the United States. Added the ability to share websites directly with email or social media accounts through the Share tool. Including a dialog box after installing a PWA or website as an app that provides easy access to the option to pin the app to the taskbar, start menu, or in the office. A flag has been added to allow visual changes for Windows 11. Enabled by default the setting to hide the title bar when vertical tabs are enabled. Completed feature deployments: silent notifications Device authentication before auto-filling a password Adding web traps to collections Adding administration policies (note that updates to the administrative template or documentation may not have not yet occurred): Enables single sign-on to the MSA website using this profile, which controls whether the MSA credentials on the device can be used for single sign-on regardless of the browser profile connection status. Show default PDF recommendations is enabled Default login is enabled Configure file explorer capabilities for Sharepoint management directives enabled from Chromium: Remote debugging window restart interval allowed Parameter jit Javascript default Jit JavaScript enabled for Jit sites JavaScript blocked for sites Standard keyboard support – tooltips accessible in web content have been enabled. Support for extended Open XR features has been added.

Performance improvement

Fixed a crash when opening a new tab. Fixed a crash when switching tabs. Removed a crash when interacting with tabs. A crash on Mac when closing a window has ended. Fixed a crash when switching to another profile. Fixed crash on launch. Fixed a crash when launching on Mac Fixed a crash when using Web Capture. Changed a crash when using the spell checker to replace a misspelled word. A crash was completed when closing some pop-up windows. I found a crash when interacting with extensions. Fixed a crash on Mac when updating the browser. Found and fixed a crash in Windows 11. Fixed an issue where the browser would sometimes crash after reopening an installed application or PWA. Fixed a crash when clicking the Efficiency Mode button. A crash on Mac when entering full screen from a PWA or website installed as an app has ended.

Behavior improvements

The number of sites displayed as eligible for the Immersive Reader has been improved. Added more sites to the child permission list. Fixed an issue where playing Netflix sometimes fails with error D7355. Fixed an issue where drop-down menus on web pages were sometimes missing items or not opening. Fixed an issue on Mac and Linux where searching on the settings page would cause it to go blank. Addresses an issue where the Appearance Settings page is sometimes blank. Changed an issue where the Site Authorization Settings page is empty.

Fixed an issue where payment card nicknames would not sync. Fixed an issue where clicking a link in a work account to edit the account image would not load a page where the image can be edited. Fixed an issue where some developer tool panels such as 3D view are empty. Addresses issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps created from sites in IE mode do not start. A solution was found where exporting a collection to OneNote from an InPrivate window did not work.

Known bugs for this version

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will fix it. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also causes subtle page scrolling in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is probably related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is unwanted, we can turn it off temporarily. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling