We’re going back to our old ways of presenting a new update for Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel, this time allowing us to change the icons of PWAs once they’ve been installed. After receiving version 93.0.946.1 last week, this time we move to version 93.0.957.0, see what’s new.

Hi, insiders! The development channel update to version 93.0.957.0 is now available. There are some improvements included this week like a fix for some blank settings pages for our Linux and Mac users. Check out all of Josh’s details here: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/oe1bAS0lVv

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) July 21, 2021

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 93.0.957.0

Adding Features to Edge

Added the ability to change the icon of PWAs or installed websites as apps when installed. New management policies added (administrative templates and documentation to come): A management policy has been added to control if OneAuth authentication is applied. Added a management policy to control the printing of a web page layout. Incorporation of an administrative directive to establish a list of authorized websites for the automatic reproduction of content. Included a management policy to give or remove control of feature brand replacements. Added management policy on Mac to control if MAU is enabled, which controls whether updates occur through Microsoft AutoUpdate.

Performance improvement

Fixed an issue where the browser would not open. Fixed an issue on Linux where the browser would not open. Removed a crash when typing in the address bar. Fixed a crash when closing a window.

A crash ended when the spell checker was enabled. Fixed a crash on startup when certain extensions are installed. Changed a crash when closing some pop-up windows. Fixed a crash when playing some videos. Fixed an issue where PWAs cannot be installed or repaired. A crash on Mac was completed while syncing collections.

Found an issue where pressing F6 sometimes crashes the browser. Found and fixed a crash when closing the browser. Addresses an issue where the browser sometimes cannot be uninstalled and generates an error saying to close all windows and try again.

Behavior improvements

Fixed an issue where some videos did not have audio. Fixed an issue where websites pinned to the taskbar would sometimes disappear unexpectedly. Fixed an issue on Linux where the Password Settings page is empty. Changed an issue preventing some AV1 or HEVC videos from playing. Fixed an issue in Linux where tabs would sometimes visually disappear from the tab area. Fixed an issue where the cookie exception list in the browsing data deletion settings sometimes did not remember changes. Fixed an issue where the PDF Viewer sometimes reports that it is on a different page than it actually is. Fixed an issue where the button to set default browser in settings did not work. Fixed an issue where the management policy for importing browsing data sometimes loses data. I found an issue where moving an image to a collection sometimes fails. Fixed an issue where the arrow keys sometimes could not be used to move the cursor when editing a text note in a collection. Fixed an issue where empty text notes would sometimes crash the Collections panel. Fixed an issue where the Collections panel would sometimes not load completely. Fixed an issue where profiles would sometimes show “No sync” when no messages are expected. Fixed an issue where the Site Info pop-up would sometimes not open correctly. Fixed an issue where the option to open a downloaded PDF in the system viewer did not work. Fixed an issue where status alerts and password issues would sometimes not appear in settings. Ended an issue where pages sometimes did not translate as expected. Fixed an issue where the context menu options in some pop-up windows were not working. Fixed an issue where deleting a profile would sometimes open a Child Mode window unexpectedly. Fixed an issue where AutoComplete pop-ups sometimes do not appear if the text in the text box has a spelling error that triggers the spell check pop-up.

Known bugs for this version

Some extensions, such as the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases updating this software will fix it. Sometimes Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have installed the associated extension may see web pages such as Gmail not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks doubling after previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this is to install Edge’s stable channel, then sign in with an account that’s already signed in to Edge. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also causes subtle page scrolling in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is probably related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is unwanted, we can turn it off temporarily. Disable edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling