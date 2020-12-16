Microsoft Edge Extensions Store Keeps Getting Better

The Microsoft Edge team continues to work to improve all aspects of the new browser. After abandoning Internet Explorer-based software, Chromium-based browser introduced a new extension store.

From there, users can choose the extensions that best suit their needs (dictionaries, price comparators, ad blockers…) and add functionality to Microsoft Edge. However, until now the store has presented an overly simple interface that does not provide all the necessary information.

Microsoft Edge will offer more details on extensions

Now, extension developers will be able to give more information to the user through the inclusion of images and videos. Additionally, a compatibility option appears to verify that the extension is fully compatible with the browser and device.

In addition, more information appears such as the version number and date of the last update, as well as a language indicator and links to the privacy policy. The Microsoft Edge Extensions Store will promote other add-ons from the same developer at the bottom.

On the other hand, users will be able to learn more about developer’s extensions by going to their website. Of course, it will be up to the developer to provide this information so that users can find it. Going forward, Microsoft Edge will display a counter with weekly active users for each extension.

We can discover new extensions from the developer and in the section “people like it too” we will find other related add-ons. As we can see, these are significant improvements aimed at giving the user greater decision-making ability when trying out new extensions.

The next step: giving feedback to developers

In future updates to the Microsoft Edge Extensions Store, users will be able to provide feedback directly to developers. Until now we had to find some form of contact so that we could convey our problems and suggestions to them in a somewhat complicated way.

However, in the coming weeks, the store will have a comments section where developers can point out ways to contact them. By clicking on the link they will provide us, we will be able to forward our problems to them via a web form or e-mail.