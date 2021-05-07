Microsoft Edge launches smart access for Outlook

It seems that the synergies between Microsoft Edge and other departments in the company are only just beginning. The Redmond giant now offers the possibility of having a tile or access to Outlook which offers us quick actions and a look at the last three emails. Let’s see in detail how this new feature, announced in January, already present in Microsoft Edge Canary, works.

Microsoft Edge will have smart access to Outlook and other services

Many times we have to enter our email to see something, but with Microsoft Edge we can easily see our email and calendar information just by hovering over the shortcut. A new feature that has just arrived in Microsoft Edge Canary.

As you can see, it informs us of the latest emails and allows us to create a new email or a new event. But, if we click on any item, it will take us straight to Outlook. This preview does not allow us to see more emails or open them from this type of Jump List, it only allows us to take a look at them.

Maybe in future updates we can get more information, but for now it’s helpful to quickly see the last thing that happened in our Outlook account directly from Microsoft Edge. As we have already stated, it would not be surprising if this could be extrapolated to other services such as Microsoft To-Do, Skype or Teams in the future and would help with the deployment of PWAs.

The future of Microsoft Edge is getting better and better, many people are discovering Redmond’s new browser and recommending it. Ultimately, no matter how well you do your job, you depend on others for word of mouth to help you out. And that’s what’s been happening in recent months with Microsoft Edge and we hope it will continue to improve gradually as it distances itself from Chrome.