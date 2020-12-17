Microsoft Edge now available on new Mac ARMs

It looks like Microsoft wants to stand out in the new Mac ARMs and not have any competition. If the other day we were talking about Office, now is the turn to talk about Microsoft Edge. Microsoft’s popular Chromium-based browser is already on Windows 10 ARM and now on Mac.

Download Microsoft Edge on Mac ARM now

If you love Microsoft products and services despite your Mac, you’re in luck. Those of Redmond have already announced the first version of their browser for the brand new M1 processor. A new architecture is coming to Macs and Microsoft is adapting to provide excellent support.

You asked, and we delivered! 💪 Native support for ARM64 Mac devices is now available in our Canary channel. Download it today from our Microsoft Edge Insiders website! https://t.co/qJMMGV0HjU

– Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) December 16, 2020

Currently, the available browser version is the Canary Channel. It will take some time to receive the stable browser version, but it’s a good start. The goal is to recover part of Google Chrome and offer an alternative to the Google browser.

As you already know, Microsoft Edge has been on Windows 10 ARM for quite some time and it has surely helped it achieve Mac ARM. It looks like in the next few years there could be a complete architectural leap towards ARM. Of course, this architecture has its advantages and disadvantages which we will explain later.

Meanwhile, Apple’s M1 support continues to improve. We hope this rubs off on developers and starts releasing their Windows 10 ARM apps. Although, with 64-bit emulation, this problem is less of a problem.