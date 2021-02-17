Microsoft Edge will have a mode for kids – Microsofters

Like every week we come back with a classic, we come back with something the Microsoft Edge team is working on. On this occasion, the children mode or the children mode reaches the users who are in the Dev and Canary channel of the browser.

The reality is that what they are offering is not nonsense. The Internet is a great tool, but it is a weapon with many advantages. The little ones in the house need to be protected when surfing the net and with Microsoft Edge they will be very soon.

Kids mode, safe mode for kids getting ready in Edge

It starts with the basics, an attractive appearance to them when surfing the internet. They will have a selection of attractive themes for them. Additionally, Bing SafeSearch is used and the results are enabled as strict. From Microsoft, they reported that this mode was created with children between the ages of 5 and 12 in mind.

Kids mode or kids mode can be opened from the Edge profile selector. It does not require an account to facilitate its setup, making it easy to create even on a shared computer. Of course, exiting kids mode will require a password. The same is needed to access some pages that are blocked.

Of course, parents will have control over which sites children can access. He has a white list to adjust it to the needs of the little one in the house. In general, it is much easier to grant access to some sites than to block the rest.

At the moment, this is a very interesting feature for Microsoft Edge. With children’s mode or safe mode for children, navigation safety is offered to the little ones in the house. All this to sort out what you don’t need to see or know on the internet. A great job from Microsoft that we hope to see in the stable release very soon.