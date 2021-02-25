Microsoft enters the free web hosting market

After showing incredible potential, which continues to grow, with Azure, they now have the next goal set. Microsoft wants to compete with Squarespace and Wix by offering a simple way to increase our online presence. Plus, Microsoft will be offering this for free, we’ll see how they monetize it later.

Microsoft wants to help improve the online presence of small businesses

The so-called Digital Marketing Center, which we have talked about in the past, now makes it easy for you to create a small business website. To do this, it offers the possibility of importing the information from Facebook or an advertising campaign. Businesses can choose from a large number of templates and won’t need to know about web development.

How To Build Our Website For Free With Digital Marketing Center

First of all, you have to register in Digital Marketing Center, we will be asked to indicate our website when creating a campaign. All we have to do is select the option I don’t have a web page. Help me create one for free. For now, we will just have to choose a URL (with the domain biz.site) and we can start creating the web after establishing certain objectives for the advertising campaign.

According to data from the American Small Business Association (SBA), over 36% of businesses do not have a website. About 80% of potential customers do a business research before buying something from them. That is why not having a website is a risk of losing business opportunities.

It is surprising that Microsoft is no longer content to manage large corporate platforms like Pepsi or Sony. Now, the Redmond giant wants small businesses, of which there are many, to use Microsoft tools to increase their online presence. We will see if this option convinces companies to take the leap and have their first website.

At this time, the website and options are designed for businesses located in the United States. But we hope that very soon they will make the jump to other countries to expand possible markets.