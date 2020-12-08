Microsoft explains what’s new in SharePoint News

Communication is very important in a business environment. SharePoint is essential to ensure that employees are informed and that they keep the message.

One of the ways that businesses can communicate with employees is through SharePoint News. This Microsoft platform is essential in many companies and has evolved over the years. Now comes the news, which we’ll pull from the video, on SharePoint News.

SharePoint News incorporates new features

Sharepoint News allows us to quickly create eye-catching messages like announcements, people news, status updates, etc. which can include graphics and rich formatting. In addition to the web experience described below, you can also create and view news from the SharePoint mobile app for iOS.

The implementation is sophisticated and includes analytics, for example allowing Sharepoint to send a weekly summary only of company news that we haven’t read on the portal. The feature even integrates with the News feature on Edge’s new tab page.

Learn about upcoming new features in News to help you distribute, develop, and understand how news posts are consumed in your organization in the Microsoft video tutorial that we’ve shared with you.