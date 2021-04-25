Microsoft fixes Windows 10 FPS removes KB5001330

Almost two weeks ago, Microsoft released Windows 10 update KB5001330. Among its many new features was the permanent replacement of the old Microsoft Edge with the new Chromium-based one. Shortly after Microsoft released the update, users reported some issues, including a drop in FPS in some games. Microsoft has already found the bug and released an urgent fix for it.

Microsoft recognizes and fixes issues with hotfix KB5001330

As these issues affected many people, we explained from Microsofters how to reverse the update and revert to the previous version of Windows 10. This will no longer be necessary thanks to the new fix released by Microsoft.

Microsoft itself notes on the KB5001330 update page that “most of the users affected by this issue play full screen or windowless window mode and use two or more monitors.”

This is a fix applied from Microsoft’s own servers, without the need to install an update. Our team only needs to have an established connection with Windows Update for the fix to work. Microsoft notes that restarting the PC could help the solution be implemented as quickly as possible.

According to Microsoft, between yesterday and today, the solution should be fully deployed, so when you read these lines you probably already have the opportunity to troubleshoot these FPS, micro-cuts and text rendering issues in video games.