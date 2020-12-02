Microsoft Flight Simulator will have VR support this Christmas

It looks like Microsoft has done it again with Flight Simulator. They made the illusion of a flight simulator amazing and now it takes it a step further with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and a virtual reality headset of any kind.

The game’s long-awaited VR mode is finally arriving just in time for Christmas. Also, unlike previous claims that the game’s VR mode will only be available on the HP Reverb G2, Microsoft Flight Simulator VR will work on all VR headsets from any vendor. This, according to a statement on Twitch from the Asobo Studio development team, as Polygon first pointed out.

Microsoft Flight Simulator, more realistic than ever

The VR update is part of Sim Update 2, which is scheduled to launch on December 23. There comes a time for many new people to open up their new earbuds like the Oculus Quest 2 over Christmas and jump right into an ultra-immersive flight experience. Asobo Studios says the entire game will be playable in virtual reality. You will be able to configure the headset and start the game in virtual reality without having to do anything separately on your PC first.

Additionally, World Update 3 is coming to Microsoft Flight Sim on January 28, 2021 and will include new UK milestones and details, as well as tweaks and other fixes around the world. Asobo Studio is also working on adding many of the most popular fan-requested features, including helicopters, missing playback features, support for multiple displays, and several more in 2021.

From there, Sim Update 3 is slated for February 25, 2021. It should include a bunch of extra features and added details. New features and gaming opportunities are expected to present themselves when it launches in late February.

