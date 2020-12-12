Microsoft introduces its Calls Fund Gallery in Teams

Microsoft Teams uses a highly skilled model that sets us apart from the background. Being able to select a custom background over everything else. It is therefore very easy and quick to start personalizing it in all of our meetings.

Microsoft Teams offers even more custom backgrounds

Microsoft doesn’t think teams should be just for work. Even less with the approach of the end of year holidays. On the holiday, they launched an online gallery of custom holiday backgrounds for Microsoft Teams. Also, they encourage people to upload their favorite vacation background.

Over time, Microsoft will expand this gallery to include different events, parties, celebrations, and more. So we move from a series of funds in the app, but we can access endless options.

To add our custom background in Microsoft Teams, we need to do the following:

Click on the three dot menu, then select “Show background effects” Click “Show background effects” Select “Add new” Click “Add new” Upload your own virtual background . Import a virtual background. Scroll down, select your virtual background and click “Apply” Click “Apply”

You can see the full collection from the following link. New customization options and new options to make meetings or team calls more enjoyable. We hope that the Redmond giant will continue to work not only in the business arena, but also in the more social arena.