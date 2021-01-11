Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 7+ with up to 32 GB of RAM and 4G

We’ve been hearing rumors for a long time about a Surface Pro refresh, with the idea that it would arrive in early January. The 4G option, up to 32GB of RAM and the eleventh generation from Intel was what we knew. What we didn’t know was that it wouldn’t be called Surface Pro 8, if not Surface Pro 7+, and that it would be exclusive to businesses.

This was announced by Microsoft by surprise, and it is usually not the usual day that they publish these messages. The leaks don’t differ much from reality, although what we can see is that it means the end of 4 GB of RAM, starting at 8 and with a big battery according to the company itself. .

Surface Pro 7+ features

Overall, and as the name suggests, we can’t expect this to be a big change, and it’s still a small update with some internal improvements. Even so, it’s interesting that they decided to include the option to change the SSD, just like it can be done in the Pro X and in the Laptop 3.

As for the rest of the features, we will have Intel Core i3 and UHD graphics, Intel Core i5 and Iris Xe graphics, and Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe. To all this it is joined by up to 32 GB of RAM up to 1 TB of SSD so that nothing is missing at work. On the other hand, the 4G option will be limited to the Intel Core i5 with 8/16 GB of RAM and 128/256 of storage.

12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ display

Ratio 3: 2

Intel Core i3-1115G4 2736 × 1824 processor

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i8-1165G7 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel Iris Xe (i5 / i7) 8/16/32 LPDDR4x GB Storage 128/256/512 / 1 TB Removable SSD Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

4G USB-C ports (i5)

USB-A

Micro SDXC

Surface Connect Port

3.5mm mini jack

Surface keyboard connector Battery Up to 15 hours on Wi-Fi model

Up to 13.5 hours on 4G model 8 MP front camera with 1080p recording 5 MP rear camera with 1080p recording

The main reason Microsoft launched the product only for business and education is the needs of each market. While it is true that anyone could buy this model, in Redmond they want to differentiate the two categories.

Across industries, remote transfer and hybrid productivity has been a point where we are redefining the way we work, collaborate and learn without a physical location. We have seen a dramatic increase in the use of technology to keep organizations connected. Over the past year, Surface usage in business has doubled, mostly due to this growth in collaboration and productivity apps.

These are the reasons Microsoft created this product, which is also 23% lighter than previous models. Without a doubt, the increase of the brand has been considerable and shows how practical the equipment is in terms of portability.

Price and availability

This is the latest iteration of the Surface Pro line and can be purchased by anyone from the Microsoft Store for Business. Keep in mind that these will have Windows 10 Pro and will be available at the end of this week, so you won’t have to wait long to see how they perform and, more importantly, the battery of this new PC.

Surface Pro 7+ Price (in dollars) Intel Core i3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB 899 Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB (education) 899 Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB (business) 999 Intel Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM, 4G and 128 GB 1149 Intel Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB (Education) 1199 Intel Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB (Business) 1299 Intel Core i5 with 16 GB of RAM, 4G and 256 GB 1649 Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB 1599 Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB 1999 Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB 2399 Intel Core i7 with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB 2799