Microsoft is working on a bug that removed passwords in Windows 10

In November, Microsoft recognized a bug that prevented Windows 10 from remembering passwords in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive, and other apps. The issue seems to occur randomly and across different applications, making bug tracking more difficult.

The solution for Windows 10 password problem is in progress

The frustrating Windows 10 bug essentially prevents the software from remembering account credentials. In other words, the affected user must re-enter their username and password after using their PC.

“After upgrading to Windows 10 version 2004, Windows no longer remembers my credentials / passwords in system-wide applications (including browser) and keeps prompting me to sign in again One user noted in the comment center.

Reports of the issue first surfaced in April, and it’s finally being addressed in the next cumulative feature update. This should happen in February or March.

Users revealed that passwords are forgotten for apps like OneDrive, Outlook, Microsoft Edge, on Microsoft accounts, Google, Chrome, Adobe CC, etc.

According to Google researcher Tavis Ormandy, the task planner, we sometimes forget our credentials saved in LSASS. This is used for the DPAPI user encryption key. As a result, passwords / credentials are randomly ignored and users are prompted to retype their credentials.

Microsoft has discovered a permanent fix for a frustrating bug that prevents apps from storing account credentials. This hotfix is ​​currently being deployed to Windows Insider program testers.

“This issue in Windows only affects a relatively small number of S4U Task users and is now resolved in the latest Windows 10 Insider Channel,” wrote Eric Lawrence, Microsoft Edge Program Manager.

This issue, which is also seen as the removal of cookies in web browsers, will reach the general public in the next optional update before it reaches all computers in the January or February cumulative update.