Microsoft is working on fixing KB5001030 patch error 0x80092004

Nothing is error-free, but if we are already talking about the builds of the Windows 10 Dev channel, we have opted for the opposite. The Windows Insider Program Dev channel is the most unstable, and potential errors and issues are the order of the day. On Wednesday, Microsoft released version 21364 to development channel insiders, incorporating improvements such as support for Linux GUI applications, an Eco mode in the task manager, and improvements for Microsoft Edge, among others.

However, as is common with preview releases, there were also a few known issues to be aware of. This time it is the error 0x80092004.

Microsoft is working on a solution for the error 0x80092004 in the KB5001030 fix of Build 21364

Among the known issues in Windows Insider build 21364, some insiders have been reported to report error 0x80092004 while installing patch KB5001030. This is a preliminary cumulative update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 after upgrading to build. As such, it doesn’t affect everyone. We were able to work with both updates, so this issue only affects some computers.

Microsoft has indicated that it is working on a fix for KB5001030 for a future release. Until then, there is not much to do as it is no longer possible to officially disable and hide updates of this type. However, if you find it annoying, the tool can still be downloaded from third-party sites, allowing you to scan and hide the update so Windows Update doesn’t try to install it every time.

Fortunately, the presence of these errors in the Windows Insider program allows them to not affect other users upon launch. We hope that this error will be corrected by Microsoft very soon.