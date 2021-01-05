Microsoft Launcher is updated to improve its design

New year and new update for Microsoft Launcher. The Redmond launcher received an update, reaching version 6.2.201202.93342. The latest update brings design improvements to the layouts of apps in a folder. In addition to optimizing the parameters of the work profile through the feed page. Another area affected is battery usage and improved performance. The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. Then we leave the complete recording of the changes in the application to you.

What’s new in Microsoft Launcher 6.2.201202.93342

Optimized work profile settings via feed page Improved layout in app fills folder Bug fixes in icon pack reset after app restart slide your finger up to enable the shortcuts page Battery usage and performance improvements

It seems like the Redmond giant doesn’t stop with its launcher which updates almost every week. We hope that future versions continue to improve performance so that this app works well on any device. This is perhaps one of the areas Microsoft Launcher has come under the most criticism and should be taken care of the most. You can download or update it from the Play Store.