Microsoft lists are now available to all users

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Microsoft Lists, the new Microsoft 365 project management and collaboration tool. The Lists app is now available to commercial, educational and government subscribers, the company announced yesterday.

Microsoft lists, the evolution of SharePoint is now available

Microsoft listings were first announced at Build 2020 in May, and the initial web app rollout began in July. Developed by SharePoint and accessible through a web interface, the app can also be integrated with many other Microsoft tools, such as Power Apps, Automate, and Microsoft Teams. Much of the Microsoft Lists is designed to make it easier to track comments and organize your work.

📢 #MicrosoftLists app for @ Microsoft365 is coming 100% worldwide, all planes: business, education and government. 💯

Follow what matters most: https: //t.co/0ilQ7dGY3T

Related roadmap IDs: 64160 (app) and 64166 (ready-made templates) pic.twitter.com/SfDULB0MN4

– Microsoft SharePoint (@SharePoint) November 23, 2020

“Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 application that helps you keep track of information and organize work. The list is simple, smart, and flexible, so you can stay on top of what matters most to your team. Track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory, and more using customizable views and smart rules and alerts to keep everyone in sync. With ready-made templates, you can quickly launch lists online, in our new mobile app, or with Microsoft Teams, ”the company explained.

In case you missed it, a dedicated app for mobile platforms is due out in December. In the meantime, the iOS version of the app is now available in preview for first-time users, and you can find more details here. We will also offer you, very soon