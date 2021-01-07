Microsoft Lists coming to iOS in January – Microsofters

Microsoft’s new Lists app for iOS, which the company unveiled at Ignite 2020, will officially arrive this month. The iOS version of the app has been previewing since September 2020, and the company announced via Microsoft 365 Admin Center that it will arrive on the iOS App Store in mid-January.

Microsoft Lists app is coming to iOS in January

The app will allow iOS users to access SharePoint lists anywhere from our phone or iPad. Where users can create, edit, and manage list items to share with our colleagues. The app will have the ability to turn on dark mode and support sorting, filtering and grouping options to organize data in the list.

In the image we see what the Microsoft Lists app will look like on iOS. It’s the same as we have on the web but with a much more compact design. Being able to see our favorites lists and the rest as well as the personalization within each list.

The company noted that the Lists app also supports viewing lists, even in an offline state, not to mention offline editing capabilities. “Keep track of issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more using customizable views and smart rules and alerts to keep everyone in sync. With ready-made templates, you can quickly launch lists online, in our new mobile app, ”the company explained.

Microsoft has also previously indicated that it is working on the Android version of the app, but there is no release date yet. We’ll probably have to wait a bit longer to hear something on the Android app. Very soon, we will show you the capabilities of Microsoft Lists and its integration with PowerApps.