Microsoft offers 27 of the 30 E3 games on GamePass

Yesterday was a day when the Xbox team had to prove that Bethesda was now part of Xbox and prove the value of that purchase. No, now was not the time to announce new purchases or show off the arsenal of other studios. It’s been a long year and this presentation was to focus on Bethesda… and GamePass.

27 of the 30 titles will arrive on GamePass

In a frenzied hour and a half tempered only by a short introduction from Todd Howard, a turning point of Forza Horizon 5, and farewell from Phil Spencer, 30 tracks were presented. It is true, about thirty games in order to show overall titles which arrive in the year and a half to come at most.

Starfield was seen first, proving the conference was going to be heavily weighted by Bethesda Studios. And the final touch, how could it be otherwise, was Arkane Studios. It was time to talk about Fallout and remember that they were working on The Elder Scrolls 6 or Wolfenstein, but those were slight mentions.

Another of the protagonists was the third party games with the arrival of the majority in Game Pass. Highly anticipated games like STALKER 2, Back 4 Blood, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Diablo II Resurrected, 12 Minutes, Party Animals, Sommerville, Slime Rancher 2, Shredders, Atomic Heart, Replaced, Eiyuden Chronicle, The Ascent and many more other.

Bethesda makes it clear where the exclusives will be

One of the things people were reluctant to accept was that Bethesda games were going to be Xbox exclusive. And the best statement of intent is the somewhat decaffeinated coming out of Starfield. An exclusive game for Xbox and which will be available next year.

The biggest problem with Starfield is that very little information has been shown, but it invites you to dream. This is not the first game that virtually nothing is known about until its release.

On the other hand, Arkane Studios announced by surprise RedFall. Knowing the people of Arkane Austin, an open-world cooperative RPG with a lot of humor awaits us. The movement and design of the characters and the world will determine the style of this game and its impact.

There is still a lot to show

One of the complaints is the lack of big titles like Fable, Confessed, Hellblade 2, Perfect Dark and others. But let us remember that there are a lot of pending events for this year and we will have time to see something else.

For now, we will have to wait to learn more about these games but the Redmond giant has clarified two things. Xbox Game Pass is going to be the epicenter of your strategy on any platform and we have a barrage of games for the next few months.