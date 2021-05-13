Microsoft offers the Xbox Series X | S to insiders avoiding speculators

Chip shortages are a global problem and many have taken advantage of the situation to speculate on new consoles. The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X | S are exhausted everywhere and speculators continue to take advantage of this situation. To combat this, Microsoft has started testing the “Console Purchase Pilot” program in the United States for the time being.

If you’re an Xbox Insider, you can buy an Xbox Series X | S

The so-called program will provide a number of Xbox Insider members with the ability to sign up to pre-order an Xbox Series X or Series S console directly from the company through their existing Xbox One consoles.

Today we introduce the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to sign up for the chance to reserve an Xbox Series X console | S. See the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc

– Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021

The new program is only rolled out in the United States at this time. Also, if we register, it does not mean that we are one of the chosen ones, but it makes it easier for us to be one of the chosen ones and end the endless and exhausting waits.

If the program reaches other countries, we need to use the Xbox Insider Hub app on an Xbox One console to sign up for the console purchase pilot program and purchase from the console itself.

What is clear is that this initiative is aimed at ensuring that Xbox fans who want to update their old Xbox One for a new console can without depending on speculators. The Xbox Insider program is the adaptation of the Windows program for Xbox. Where we can give our opinion and commentary on the latest news from Microsoft. And that also now offers us a reward such as being able to acquire the new console.

In view of the protracted situation that appears to exist with the shortage of consoles, this initiative aims to attract existing users to the new generation of consoles. We will see if it is a success and we will see how it reaches Spain in the coming months and other Spanish speaking countries.