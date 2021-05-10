Microsoft Office will offer files to work on

Artificial intelligence is more and more present in our most common uses and we are not even aware of it. A new function is now coming to Office to recommend the files we need to work on. we are going to explain a little better what it is and why it can be very interesting.

The Redmond giant announced that the new feature, Recommended Files, will come in the Microsoft 365 application suite. With this new feature, Office will show us a series of recommended files in the File area or when opening Word, Excel or PowerPoint on Windows. This list allows us to track our work and access files with certain actions such as changes, mentions and comments from other people.

This section, which existed before, allows us to follow up around the archives and choose the documents that interest us the most. Before, it only showed us a few files. Now it offers us relevant information such as mentions, recent editions or comments from other people.

This function now uses machine learning to predict which files we will work on next. Please note that only files hosted on OneDrive or SharePoint will be recommended to us. This feature is now available on Office.com, Office for Mac, and is now available on Office for Windows. For now, it will only be available to Office Insiders on business subscriptions. Full rollout of this feature will arrive in June and rollout is expected to end in mid-September. A new feature that shows the great work Microsoft has done to improve Office.