Microsoft patents the Xbox Series XS. A cheap Xbox for Cloud Gaming?

The latter half of 2020 has been hectic when it comes to news about the Xbox and the next generation of consoles. The integration of EA Play into Game Pass, the acquisition of Bethesda and the arrival of Cloud Gaming (Project xCloud) on Android has been great news for Redmond’s interests.

Now, thanks to a Twitter user, and through our colleagues from the Xbox generation, we have learned that the North American giant has registered the name “Xbox Sereis XS”. There is a lot of speculation as to what kind of hardware this is (if it should materialize in a new console).

#XboxSeriesXS ??

Digital #SeriesX? Https: //t.co/PDmEBRUVYI pic.twitter.com/pvs56J6QR5

– ✖️Astal✖️ (@astaranx) January 3, 2021

Hardware exclusively dedicated to Xbox Cloud Gaming?

It doesn’t have to be a new console, especially given the name “Xbox Series XS”. This combines the names of the two next-gen Xbox consoles, somewhat baffling. Therefore, we think Microsoft might just be looking to protect the brand, a very common practice.

The alternative hypothesis on everyone’s lips is that Microsoft might be thinking of some sort of hardware focused on Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service. This one, formerly known as Project xCloud, has already debuted on Android and performs on modest hardware is impressive, as the attached video shows.

If this is the case, the only feeling is that we are faced with a very simple and inexpensive machine focused solely and exclusively on streaming gaming. The idea would be to make it easier to use on any monitor or TV we have at home. It would be an interesting move on Microsoft’s part if its goal were to demonstrate the Cloud Gaming revolution: playing a huge catalog of video games at an unprecedented price. What do you think? Do you think that is the case or that, on the contrary, it is nothing more than a brand protection maneuver?