Microsoft Pluto, a security chip for Windows computers

Microsoft today announced the new Microsoft Pluto security processor. Pluto will bring security advancements to future Windows PCs. This new security chip will make it much more difficult for attackers to access the system. And it will also improve Microsoft’s ability to protect against physical attacks. In addition to preventing the theft of credentials and encryption keys, and providing the ability to recover from software errors.

What is Microsoft Pluto?

Microsoft’s design Pluto eliminates the possibility of this communication channel being attacked by creating security directly on the processor.

Windows computers using the Pluto architecture will first emulate a TPM that works with existing APIs and TPM specifications, allowing customers to immediately benefit from enhanced security for TPM-dependent Windows features such as BitLocker and System Guard.

Windows devices with Microsoft Pluto will use the Pluto security chip to protect credentials, user identities, encryption keys, and personal data. This information cannot be removed from Pluto even if an attacker has installed malware or has complete physical possession of the PC.

This is accomplished by storing sensitive data in the form of encryption keys securely in the Pluto processor which is isolated from the rest of the system. Help ensure that emerging attack techniques, such as speculative execution, cannot access key elements.

Microsoft Pluto also provides the proprietary Secure Hardware Cryptography Key (SHACK) technology. This is to ensure that the keys are never exposed outside of the protected material. Even Pluto’s own firmware, providing an unprecedented level of security for Windows clients.

Pluto provides a flexible and scalable platform to run firmware that implements the end-to-end security features that Microsoft creates, maintains, and updates. Microsoft Pluto for Windows teams will integrate into the Windows Update process the same way the Azure Sphere security service connects to IoT devices.

Manufacturers support Pluto

“At AMD, security is our top priority and we are proud to have been at the forefront of designing hardware security platforms to support features that help protect users from the most dangerous attacks. more sophisticated. As part of this vigilance, AMD and Microsoft have partnered closely to develop and continually improve processor-based security solutions, starting with the Xbox One console and now on the PC. We design and build our products with security in mind and by bringing Microsoft’s Pluto technology to the chip level, we enhance the already strong security capabilities of our processors. – Jason Thomas, Director of Product Safety, AMD

“Intel continues to partner with Microsoft to improve the security of Windows PC platforms. The introduction of Microsoft Pluto in future Intel processors will allow further integration between Intel hardware and the Windows operating system. “- Mike Nordquist, Senior Director of Commercial Customer Security, Intel

“Qualcomm Technologies is excited to continue to work with Microsoft to help secure a number of devices and use cases. We believe that a hardware-based root of trust like Microsoft’s Pluto is an important component. To secure multiple use cases and the devices that activate them. – Asaf Shen, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.