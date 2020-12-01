Microsoft posts what’s new for Windows 10 on the Insider beta channel

The Windows Insider team is testing a new way to bring us the new features of Windows 10 without requiring a system update. Via the Windows Feature Experience Pack. They can improve certain features and experiences which are now developed independently of the current operating system.

Windows 10 feature updates may come with the Experience Pack

Only a limited number of features are developed in this way, so they start in a measured way. By testing this process with Windows Insiders first, they want to expand the scope and frequency of releases in the future.

Finally, updates to the Windows Feature Experience Pack will be made as part of the existing maintenance process for Windows 10. They will be delivered to users in this way through Windows Update.

Today, Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.1070.0 hits the beta channel. Let’s see the improvements made by this Windows Experience Pack:

Based on Insider’s feedback, we can now use the Windows built-in screen clipping experience (WIN + SHIFT + S) to create a screenshot and paste it directly into a folder of your choice in the ‘File Explorer to save the screenshot there. Give it a try! Using the touch keyboard in a portrait pose on a 2-in-1 touch device now supports split keyboard mode.

Windows Feature Experience Pack updates will be sent to Insiders through Windows Update. The same goes for cumulative and feature updates.

Windows Insiders users on the beta channel can go to Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update and check for updates to receive the Windows Features Experience Pack update.

Please note that to receive this update, Beta Channel Insiders must have version 19042.662 installed. Insiders will need to reboot to activate the aforementioned improvements and check their version of Windows Feature Experience Pack by going to Settings> System> About.