Microsoft recognizes the bug with the KB4601319 patch and is looking for a solution

The February cumulative update related to hotfix KB4601319 suffers from an issue that could disable the webcam. Besides camera failures, users have also reported other bugs in Windows 10 Cumulative Update (KB4601319) and Microsoft is already investigating the reports.

Windows 10 hotfix KB4601319 may leave you without a webcam

According to user reports, cumulative update KB4601319 appears to affect the Intel RealSense Depth camera and the Razer Stargazer. The solution for now is to uninstall the cumulative update. Some users report that this failure is due to the lack of virtual driver in the devices when this KB is installed.

At Microsoft Support Feedback Center, a software engineer has now said the company is aware of the reports and is working on a solution.

Thank you for reporting the issues with the Intel Realsense Camera. We are aware of the problem and are working on a solution. In the meantime, if you need to regain control of the camera, you should uninstall the update by following the steps, ”Microsoft said.

Cumulative KB4601319 issues

At this time, Microsoft has only acknowledged the issues with the cameras that we have reported to you. But other users have also reported that KB4601319 affects the performance of wireless mice, secondary monitors, and other peripherals as well.

It should be noted that only a small number of users experienced system crashes after the rollup this month. Unsurprisingly, some have also reported installation issues when downloading and applying the February 2021 cumulative update.

In the comment center, Microsoft said that users can uninstall the February hotfix if they experience issues after installation. If you can’t uninstall it from Windows Update or Control Panel, there are other methods. You can use the built-in recovery options or the Create Media Tool to recover the operating system.