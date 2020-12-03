Microsoft releases build 20270 on the Insider Dev Channel

After a break for the Thanksgiving holidays in the United States and the madness of Black Friday, the builds are back. The updates go back to the Windows Insider program and, this time with Build 20270 reaching the Dev channel.

This would be, supposedly, the last version to arrive from the FE development branch. After that, we would move on to versions that are in another development branch. But, for the moment, we do not know anything else.

Other updates for Build 20270 Insiders

File capacity in Cortana

You can now use Cortana on your computers to locate the files you were thinking about. This way we save time on browsing until we find them.

Business users who sign in to Cortana with their corporate credentials (for example, AAD) can search for files saved in OneDrive for Business and SharePoint as well as files saved locally on our computers (this setting can be found in Settings> Search> Search Windows). Users using a Microsoft account (for example, ending in Outlook.com or Hotmail.com) can use Cortana to search for files saved on their computers. This feature is currently available to our English speaking users in the United States.

We can use Cortana to open or search for files in the following ways:

Parts of the filename (Example: “Hello Cortana, open marketing deck.”) Author names (Example: “Hello Cortana, Excel open budget from Anthony”) Find a document you have edited (Example: “Hello Cortana, find my recent files ”) Find a document of a particular type (Example:“ Hello Cortana, find my recent pdfs ”)

Changes and improvements in build 20270

The new “Advanced View” checkbox in Optimize Drives is now operational and the check box will display volumes that were not previously visible in this window (for example, system and recovery partitions). Using the touch keyboard in a Portrait pose on a 2-in-1 touch device now supports split keyboard mode. (This was released for Windows Insiders on the Beta Channel as part of the recent Windows Features Experience Pack update.)

Fixes for build 20270

Fixed an issue that caused some dialogs, such as Properties, to display black text on dark backgrounds during recent flights. Fixed an issue that could cause some apps to quit unexpectedly when clicking the Maximize button on recent versions. Fixed an issue that caused printers with Japanese characters in their names to not display correctly in the settings for printers and scanners. Fixed an issue that could delay connecting to your PC on devices with a large number of users.

Known bugs in Build 20262

Microsoft is studying the long periods of time it takes to install a new version. Microsoft is working to implement live preview of pinned pages. At this time, the new page pinning experience will only work with news we add, not news we add. that we already have. If we don’t want to wait, we can remove it from edge: // apps and pin it. They are investigating reports that some users see error 0x80070426 when using their Microsoft account to sign in to various apps. If so, restarting your computer may resolve this problem. Disks may not appear in Settings> System> Storage> Manage Disks and Volumes. The classic version of the disk management tool can be used.

Developer Updates

As in every version, we have a new Windows SDK in the development channel. Whenever a new version of the operating system is released on the development channel, the corresponding SDK will also be offered. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. The SDK versions will be archived in Flight Hub along with the operating system versions.