Microsoft releases build 21318 on the Insider Dev Channel

Build 21318 is here, again Friday, as Monday was a public holiday in the United States and limited the release of the update earlier in the week. A version that comes with some clipboard improvements and some very interesting little things. Please keep in mind that this version is not linked to Sun Valley but is free.

What’s new in version 21318

Paste as text already available in clipboard history

To use this new functionality, we need to use the shortcut (WIN + V) and click on the… button next to any textual record in the clipboard history. When we do this we will see the option “Paste as Plain Text” with docking and deleting. When this action is used in the clipboard history, we can paste the text content of the clipboard without its original format (font, color, size, etc.), which allows us to match more easily the document in which we want to paste the information.

As always, the Windows Insider team has our help. So give it a try and leave your review in Windows 10 Opinion Center. Of course, don’t be afraid if you don’t have this option, because in many cases this feature is only enabled for certain users. in what they call an A / B test.

Other updates for insiders

Explore an ink experience with Journal, a Microsoft Garage app

This week the Journal, a Microsoft Garage application, was announced. This application designed for Windows invites us to express ourselves quickly and to develop our ideas.

We’ve always highlighted Windows Ink as a great way to not only express ourselves but also interact with our Windows device. With Journal, the craziest ideas can have a connection point, sketches can be created, and annotations can be inserted easily. But in addition, we can search our information and connect it to other applications so that our ideas move forward.

Journal is a new solution to take advantage of Windows Ink. Something we haven’t seen from Whiteboard that offers AI, intuitive gestures, and connected experiences for Microsoft 365. It’s something ideal for people who want to always be able to take notes.

As always, the app is subject to community feedback and suggestions. Leave your impressions and the Microsoft Garage team will surely report it.

Changes and Improvements in Build 21318

Insiders using x64 applications on ARM64 will no longer need to download and install a separate preview version of the ARM64 C ++ Redistributable Package. They make a change so that the notification when pairing compatible bluetooth devices stays on the screen a little longer. This is because the notification might go away before we know it, thus losing its usefulness. If we want to dismiss it, it is always possible at any time by clicking the X in the notification, clicking in the center of the notification, or dragging the notification off the screen. Touch keyboard enhancements as mentioned in version 21301, such as updates to the default keyboard layout on screens 12 inches or larger, and the candidate bar are now rolled out to all Insiders on the development. They improved the smoothness of movement when using the magnifying glass, thinking of the scenario where you transition between focus on the keyboard and the mouse.

Fixes and Improvements

[Noticias e intereses] Thanks for comments on the news space and interest in the taskbar. They worked on a solution that allows us to make the most of the available space. This release adds a feature that dynamically resizes the button, depending on the space available in the taskbar.

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed an issue where Windows Accent Color Update would not update immediately in the drop-down menu.

[Noticias e intereses] They fixed an issue where attempting to share news via email from the new zone closes the zone without opening the mail app.

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed a bug that caused the floating menu to appear faster than other taskbar items when hovering.

[Noticias e intereses] Addressed several issues that affected Explorer.exe performance and reliability, as well as the login experience. Fixed a bug where the right side of the Quick Actions area of ​​the Action Center was cut off. Fixed an issue that prevented Netflix and other ARM64 apps from playing DRM content. Fixed an issue where x64 apps like OBS Studio could not activate the camera on ARM64. Addresses an issue that prevented Azure Data Studio, and by extension SQL Server Management Studio, SQL Server Management Studio, from installing on ARM64. Fixed multiple PowerShell cmdlets running in PowerShell x64 on ARM64. Examples of some PowerShell cmdlets that are now working: Enable-PSRemoting, Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature, Get-VpnConnection. Fixed an issue that caused the active keyboard layout to reset to default after connecting to the PC via Remote Desktop. Fixed an issue with Quick and Changjie IMEs where pressing CTRL + / while the IME was in disabled mode would unexpectedly insert ellipses. Fixed an issue where Pinyin IME settings could not be found with search. With this update, if you are a Pinyin IME user, typing Pinyin in the search now will return these configuration pages. Addressed issue where the touchscreen keyboard could grow too large after disconnecting an external monitor. Fixed a bug showing surprisingly thick border in Emoji Panel tools when using Windows with high contrast. Fixed an issue where the Reset my PC option with the Keep my files option failed. Locates an issue that may cause items in the Open dialog box to unexpectedly size when called from certain applications and moved to monitors with different scaling. Fixed an issue that could cause Narrator to unexpectedly say “No items in sight” when using the cursors to scroll through the list of apps on the Start menu. Fixed an issue where it was not possible to unpin apps from the Start menu in the previous version. They fixed an issue where in previous releases domain networks appeared with the wrong firewall profile, causing some LAN services to be blocked. Some insiders have reported that they encountered an issue with the text “Do not turn off your computer” when updating to the previous version. This will no longer be a problem with this version, as they changed the text to “Please keep your computer on and connected”.

Known bugs

You are investigating an issue where, if you access an Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined device through Remote Desktop (RDP), it will not be able to connect after upgrading to build 21313. To resolve the issue, add the following registry key:

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftIdentityStoreLoadParameters{B16898C6-A148-4967-9171-64D755DA8520}]

Value: “Enabled” = dword: 00000001

Construction may take some time to install. There are stability issues with the Start menu and other modern apps. Previews of pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders, so we might see a gray screen in the taskbar thumbnail. Microsoft continues to work to enable the new experience for websites pinned to the taskbar. In the meantime, we can detach it, delete the app, and re-pin it.

[Noticias e intereses] They are investigating an issue where the taskbar button may not display content after changing the primary monitor.

[Noticias e intereses] They fix an issue where News and Interests may not be available when signing into Windows without internet access.

[Noticias e intereses] Sometimes information and interests cannot be ignored with a stylus. They are investigating insider reports that the Chinese text of the lunar calendar in the clock and calendar drop-down menu no longer displays correctly from the previous version.