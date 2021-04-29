Microsoft releases build 21370 on the Insider Dev Channel

One more week, and breaking the trend, a new version of the Windows Insider Program Dev Channel is launched. After arriving last week the Build 21364, a new Build which focuses on bluetooth sound under Windows 10. We will see in detail all the new features.

Hi folks – We have a new version for #WindowsInsiders in Dev Channel. Build 21370 – Check it out! https://t.co/BL7Yy90j5o ^ AL # AreYouFlightingYet #AlmostTheWeekend pic.twitter.com/iFOdCKFgOG

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) April 29, 2021

What’s new in version 21370

Bluetooth audio experience improvements

Over the past few months, we have seen new features added to make Bluetooth audio streaming easier, better, and with better performance.

Unified Audio: No more clicking multiple audio devices for your Bluetooth headset’s voice and microphone to work properly. Now only one audio connection point is displayed in the user interface and it will be automatically replaced with the correct one for a seamless experience. Are you listening to Spotify and then having to enter a team call? Now we can also directly control the volume of the headphones.

AAC Codec Support: Enjoy premium wireless audio streaming quality to your Bluetooth headphones and speakers with the AAC codec. It is a lossless codec that provides high quality audio streaming in smaller files, ideal for listening to music.

Bug fixes and improvements in Build 21354

They made some minor adjustments to the File Explorer icons in the address bar. The touch keyboard startup animation has been improved to make it smoother when it appears. They made a change where if we set focus in the Run dialog box, the touch keyboard will now show a backslash key ().

Fixed bugs

[Noticias e intereses] They fixed an issue where hovering the News & Interest button sometimes failed to open the menu.

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed an issue where News and Points of Interest would get stuck when showing load points.

[Noticias e intereses] Improved reliability and performance of Explorer.exe.

[Noticias e intereses] Fixed an issue where News and Interests would sometimes appear briefly in the taskbar if the taskbar was aligned with the top. Fixed an issue that caused some Insiders to see error 0x80092004 when installing KB5001030 – 2021-02 Cumulative Update Preview for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 after upgrading to the previous version. Fixed an issue that could cause insiders to see errors 0x80070005 when installing framework updates. Removed a crash in Explorer.exe detected in the previous version that could cause issues with the login screen and login after restarting the computer.

Known bugs

They are investigating various reports regarding the update process when installing new versions, which seems to hang longer than expected when installing a new version. An issue is being investigated where search items (including the search bar in File Explorer) do not display correctly with the dark theme. The Windows Camera app is currently violating the default brightness settings. We are working on a fix for WSL users who experienced a slowdown in File Explorer startup time after upgrading to Build 21354 or later. Some instances of the Linux for Windows subsystem may not start with the message “The parameter is incorrect.” This is a known bug which is currently under investigation.