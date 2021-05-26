Microsoft releases build 21390 on the Insider Dev Channel

This week we’re going back to natural channels with a Build Wednesday, and the folks at the Windows Insider program are making our job easier. After Build 21387 now comes Build 21390 which hardly brings any changes, it looks like they want to wait until the June event to show all the news they’ve been working on.

Hi #WindowsInsiders – We have a new version (21390) for Dev Channel users. Check out all the fixes at https://t.co/uKwrwfnmJl ^ AL # AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/Ki1lE05ac5

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) May 26, 2021

Build 21390 fixes and improvements

As part of iconography enhancements, MSI Task Manager and Installers now have new Fluent icons. We can now set Windows Terminal Preview as a terminal emulator on Windows. For this, it is necessary to use Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).

Fixed bugs

Fixed an issue that caused News and Interests text in the taskbar to appear blurry at certain resolutions and scale factors. Fixed an issue that prevented some punctuation from displaying correctly when the display language was Chinese. Resolved a crash in svchost.exe related to cdp.dll that some insiders encountered in recent releases. Fixed an issue that affected the reliability of the Start menu in recent versions. Fixed an issue when using Dark Mode, the text in the File Explorer search box would appear black on a black background. Please note that this only fixes this dark theme issue in File Explorer, they are still investigating a second issue with dark theme when using Find in taskbar. Addressed issue in recent versions where a folder might not retain keyboard focus after being renamed in File Explorer. Fixed an issue that caused Task Manager to display the wrong icon for some processes. Found a second issue which caused some devices to fail while upgrading to this version with error code 0xc1900101. If you continue to receive this error code when trying to update, please leave a new comment in the Feedback Center.

Known bugs

An issue is being investigated in which search items do not display correctly with the dark theme. The Windows Camera app is currently violating the default brightness settings.

[Noticias e intereses] An issue is being investigated where the drop-down menu may sometimes flash in the upper left corner of the screen after clicking the button on the taskbar.