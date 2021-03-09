Microsoft releases update KB500802 for Windows 10

As every month, Microsoft has released its classic “Patch Tuesday” (KB500802 (with a multitude of security patches and bugs fixed. This update coincides with the same day that support for the old Edge ends, which will be eliminated in the April update new Edge was a much more adapted browser at the time and receiving very positive reviews from users.

What’s new in update KB500802

This update will apply to all versions of Windows after 2004 (May 2020 update). This includes both this version and the current version 21H1 which is being tested for release in April or May of this year.

Among the major new features in this Windows 10 update KB500802, Microsoft highlights the following:

Fixes an elevation of the privilege security vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs sent to “FILE:” ports. After installing Windows updates from March 9, 2021 and later, print jobs that are pending before restarting the spooler service or restarting the operating system will remain in an error state . Manually delete the affected print jobs and re-queue them when the spooler service is online. Security updates for Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Applications, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Virtualization, Windows kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Legacy Microsoft Edge, and Windows Half.

End of old Microsoft Edge support

This update comes on the same day that support for the old Microsoft Edge ends. Microsoft launched this browser with Windows 10 in an effort to quit Internet Explorer by providing a modern, safe and fast browsing experience.

However, its adoption by users has not been as good as you might expect. While the browser had some much-loved features like the built-in PDF reader, smooth scrolling, or low power consumption, not everything that glittered was gold. Compatibility issues with some websites (notably from Google), low update rate due to the development of Windows 10, and excessive RAM consumption were some of its main drawbacks.

Now Microsoft is fully committed to the new Chromium-based Edge (the same engine as Chrome) and the reviews couldn’t be better. The new Microsoft Edge is fast, smooth, secure, well-designed, and has added features that users rate positively. They recently released version 89 with some important new features like vertical tabs.