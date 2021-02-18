Microsoft releases version 19042.844 in the Beta and Release Preview channel

The development of the Windows Insider program does not stop and yesterday we had two Builds that arrived to prepare for the launch of 21H1. In this update, countless bugs have been fixed and we recommend that you read the information about them carefully. Windows 10 21H1 will arrive in the first half of the year and will be a minor feature update. Yesterday it was officially presented by Microsoft and we tell you.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 20H2 Build 19042.844 on the beta and preview channels: https://t.co/Av5LVF9AMx. If you are in the beta channel, you can choose to install 21H1 now: https://t.co/Gq4ltkv3XG ^ BLB

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) February 17, 2021

Insider Patches Build 19042.844

Fixed an issue with a memory leak in Internet Explorer 11 that occurs when using the Chinese language pack. Fixed an issue with some COM + call directives causing a crash in some applications. Fixed an issue that prevented some Win32 apps from opening as a different user when using runes. Fixed an issue that displayed unexpected screens during the Windows Out of Box (OOBE) experience. Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when a COM server delivered an event to multiple subscribers in parallel. Finding and resolving an issue in Advanced Display Settings that displayed the wrong refresh rates available for High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays. We have found and fixed an issue that could prevent some CAD applications from opening if those applications were OpenGL based. Fixed an issue that could cause video playback to flicker when rendering on some monitors with low latency capabilities. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented strings from being entered in the Input Method Editor (IME). Fixed resource exhaustion issue because Desktop Windows Manager (DWM) loses handles and virtual memory in Remote Desktop sessions. Changed an issue with a Stop error that occurs on startup. Fixed an issue that could delay an approved deployment of Windows Hello for Business (WHfB) certificates when opening the Accounts> Sign-in Options> Settings page. The issue with some keyboard keys not working has been fixed. Like the start, Ctrl or left arrow keys. This problem occurs when the Japanese IME input mode is set to Kana. The history of previously used images has been deleted from a user account profile. Fixed an issue that displayed the wrong language on a console after changing the system locale. Addresses an issue that prevented the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) host process from working when formatting messages from a PowerShell snap-in. The problem was detected in Windows Management Instrumentation Service (WMI) which caused a heap leak whenever security settings were applied to WMI namespace permissions. Fixed a screen rendering issue after opening games with certain hardware configurations. Improved boot times for apps that have roaming settings when User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) is enabled. Increased security for an issue where a trusted MIT principal was unable to obtain a Kerberos service ticket from Active Directory domain controllers (DCs). This happens on devices that have installed Windows updates that contain CVE-2020-17049 protections and set PerfromTicketSignature to 1 or higher. These updates were released between November 10, 2020 and December 8, 2020. Ticket acquisition also fails with the “KRB_GENERIC_ERROR” error if callers present a non-PAC ticket grant ticket (TGT) as a ticket from test without providing the USER_NO_AUTH_DATA_REQUIRED flag. Improved high memory and CPU usage in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Improved functionality of the Data Loss Prevention and Insider Risk Management solution in Microsoft 365 endpoints. Addressed issue that indicated an error when attempting to open an untrusted web page with Microsoft Edge or an untrusted Microsoft Office document. The error is “WDAG Report – Container: Error: 0x80070003, Ext Error: 0x00000001”. This problem occurs after you install the .NET update KB4565627. Fixed an issue that prevented wevtutil from parsing an XML file. Fixed an issue that did not report an error when the Elliptical Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) generates invalid keys of 163 bytes instead of 165 bytes. Added support for using the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge as an assigned single access kiosk app. Now we can also customize a pause key sequence for individual app kiosks. For more information, see Configure Microsoft Edge Kiosk Mode. Fixed an issue with User Datagram Protocol (UDP) broadcast packets that are larger than the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU). Devices that receive these packets ignore them because the checksum is not valid. Changed an issue where the WinHTTP AutoProxy service does not match the value set for Maximum Time To Live (TTL) in the Proxy Auto Configuration (PAC) file. This prevents the cached file from being dynamically updated. They improved the ability of the WinHTTP Web Proxy Autodiscover service to bypass invalid Web Proxy Autodiscovery Protocol (WPAD) URLs returned by the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server. The appropriate Envelope media type has been specified as the selectable output media type for Universal Print Queues. You have finished displaying a random paper size for a printer when you use the Microsoft Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) class driver. Enabling Windows to retrieve updated printer features to ensure that users have the correct set of selectable printing options.