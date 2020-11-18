Microsoft Releases Version 20262 on Insider Dev Channel

A new version is coming to the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program. A small update that only fixes some of the current Windows 10 issues. Specifically, we are talking about FE_Release Build 20262, one of the multiple development branches that they currently have within Microsoft, and I don’t know that it corresponds to a specific version.

Hey #WindowsInsiders, we have a new version in Dev Channel today. Download Build 20262 while you connect to WebCast! https://t.co/YmGRCS01h6 ^ AL #AreYouFlightingYet

Fixes for build 20262

Fixed an issue that caused some apps to start unexpectedly transparently on recent versions with no visible content. Fixed an issue that prevented unexpected cleaning of old SleepStudy etls. Fixed an issue that resulted in no response the first time Time a pencil was clicked after being paired due to an underlying crash. Fixed trackpad scrolling no longer working on the selected tab after closing a browser tab with CTRL + W while scrolling by a trackpad. Changed an issue that prevented some notifications related to blocking from being located at first sight. Fixed the issue that when using Narrator in scan mode, it was not possible to activate the “Connect with pin or smart card” buttons in the authentication dialog using the space or the Enter key. A recent issue has been resolved: When both Wi-Fi and Cellular were connected, if the Wi-Fi was disconnected, the network drop-down icon indicated that the cell was still connected, but apps could not use the Internet Fixed ” a high impact DWM bug affecting some Insiders on the last flights An issue that could cause settings to freeze when browsing to Storage Sense Fixed an issue causing application registration issues for some of the apps embedded in the previous flight after the update.

Known bugs in Build 20262

Microsoft is studying the long time it takes to install a new version. Microsoft is working to implement live preview of pinned pages. For now, the new page pinning experience will only work with news we add, not news we add. that we already have. If we don’t want to wait, we can remove it from edge: // apps and pin it. They are investigating reports that some users see error 0x80070426 when using their Microsoft account to sign in to various apps. If so, restarting your PC may resolve this issue. Disks may not appear in Settings> System> Storage> Manage Disks and Volumes. The classic version of the disk management tool can be used. Some windows on a black background will display the text in this same color if the dark theme is activated.

Developer Updates

As in every version, we have a new Windows SDK in the development channel. Whenever a new version of the operating system is released on the development channel, the corresponding SDK will also be offered. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK versions will be archived in Flight Hub along with operating system versions.